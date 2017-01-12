LaManna to battle Eduardo Flores on Saturday, January 28th

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna will battle veteran Eduardo Flores eight-round junior middleweight bout on Saturday night, January 28th at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The bout will headline a card promoted by Rising Promotions.





CEO of Rising Promotions Debra LaManna stated, “We are starting 2017 with a tremendous card and we plan on only doing bigger and better things for boxing this year.”

LaManna of Millville, New Jersey has a record of 21-2 with nine knockouts.

The 25 year-old is coming off a defeat to undefeated Dusty Hernandez Harrison in a thrilling bout that took place on September 15th in Philadelphia.

In that bout, LaManna fought a good fight and had solid moments throughout the hotly contested bout that was for the USBA Welterweight title.

LaManna is moving back up to the 154 pound division where LaManna is undefeated (7-0 between 148-154 pounds) in the division for which he turned professional in 2011.

LaManna won his first 16 bouts, where enjoyed wins over Ashanti Gibbs and Jamaal Davis.

After suffering his first professional defeat to undefeated middleweight prospect Antoine Douglas, LaManna ripped off five consecutive victories that was highlighted by by a 4th round stoppage over Kendal Mena (20-3).

“I’m looking forward to displaying my boxing skills against this rugged veteran,” said LaManna He’s been in the ring with a lot of good fighters and former world champions, but never been in there with me. I feel my height, youth and size will play a big role in this fight but it’s all about making adjustments and fighting the smartest fight possible to get the win.”

“My last fight, I took a L but that stands for “Lesson” and since that lesson, I’ve been training extremely hard and I’m very focus at this task at hand.”

Flores of Quito, Ecuador is a 52-fight veteran and sports a record of 25-24-3 with 15 knockouts.

The 30 year-old Flores is a 10 year professional, who has taken on the best fighters in the 135-154 pound divisions such as former world champions Carlos Baldomir, Diego Chaves & Kermit Cintron as well as 19 other undefeated opponents, for which Flores had three wins and a draw.

Flores is coming off a six-round unanimous decision defeat to undefeated Sammy Valentin (9-0) on November 18th in Kissimmee, Florida.

In the six-round co-feature, light heavyweight Chuck Mussachio (19-3-2, 5 KO’s) of Wildwood, New Jersey will fight Michael Mitchell (3-7-2, 1 KO) of Paterson, New Jersey.

Mitchell has faced terrific competition and has only been stopped once, and has fought four undefeated fighters.

Also scheduled to appear in a six-round bout will be:

Super Middleweight Gabriel Pham (6-1, 2 KO’s) of Pleasantville, NJ. takes on Jose Valderrama (5-17, 3 KO’s) of Manati, Puerto Rico.

John Bauza (5-0, 2 KO’s) of North Bergen, NJ will battle Tyrome Jones (4-0, 1 KO) of South Bend, Indiana in a battle of undefeated junior welterweights.

In four-round bouts:

Ernesto Perez of Vineland, NJ will make his pro debut against Courtney McCleave (2-5, 1 KO) of Concord, North Carolina in a junior middleweight bout.

Jamil Simmons of Pleasantville, NJ will make his pro debut against Tomas Romain (0-1) of Brooklyn, NY in a lightweight bout.

Bantamweight Dallas Holden of Atlantic City (1-0) will take on pro debuting Matthew Lyall of Pleasantville, NJ.

Quian Davis (4-0-2) of Mays Landing, New Jersey battles Demonte Cherry (1-2,1 KO) of North Carolina in a heavyweight bout.

Emmnuel Rodriguez of Quebradillias, Puerto Rico will make his pro debut against Weusi Johnson (1-2) of Wilmington, Delaware in a bantamweight bout.

Dan Murray (1-0) of Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey squares off with Nahir Albright (0-1) of Sicklerville, New Jersey in a junior welterweight bout.

Also scheduled to compete in four-round bouts will be junior welterweight Bryne Green (7-9-1, 3 KO’s) of Paulsboro, NJ & welterweight Yurik Mamedov (3-0, 1 KO) of Brooklyn, NY against opponents to be announced.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are $125, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.RSPboxing.com