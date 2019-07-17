Ladarius Miller quotes for Jezreel Corrales fight on July 27

Rising lightweight Ladarius “Memphis” Miller shared his thoughts on his current training camp and more as he nears his showdown against former world champion Jezreel Corrales taking place Saturday, July 27 live on SHOWTIME from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.





The 25-year-old Miller (19-1, 6 KOs) most recently scored a first round knockout of Daulis Prescott in February and will look to keep the momentum going into his fight on July 27in the opening bout of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

“Building off of my last camp and fight, which was on the Gervonta Davis vs. Hugo Ruiz card, and bringing that energy into this camp has really helped,” said Miller. “My goal is to do everything better, go harder, and add a few things that will help to better prepare me but also to work smarter.

“The main thing is we’ve been working hard and going the extra mile. Whether it’s more rounds on the bag and in sparring or extra miles during my runs. I’ve sparred with some veterans who have helped me tweak little things here and there. I had the chance to work with some of the younger top-level guys.”





Originally from Memphis but living and fighting out of Las Vegas, Miller is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and has been buoyed by advice from all-time great Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

“Floyd has come in the gym a few times and watched me work and gave me some pointers while I was working the bag, he’s always helped me throughout my career to get better as a fighter,” said Miller. “Leonard always makes the time to give me motivation any time he sees me. They both watch me to see how I’m developing as a fighter and keep me focused.”

“Ladarius continues to mature inside and outside of the ring and he has a bright future ahead of him,” said Ellerbe. “I’m really excited to see him take advantage of this opportunity on this huge SHOWTIME platform. I’m looking forward to watching him go to work and do his thing.”

Since suffering a decision loss in 2016, Miller has won 10 fights in a row, adding five knockouts to his resume, plus a victory over current world champion Jamel Herring. By facing a steady slew of veterans and contenders, Miller is in position for a world title fight in the not too distant future.

“I’ve faced many of the toughest contenders in my division,” said Miller. “It shows that I can be one of the best in my weight class as long as I continue to work hard. Having said that, preparing for a guy like Corrales who’s also a former world champion isn’t anything new for me, but I don’t look past him as an opponent.”

Corrales represents perhaps the toughest test of Miller’s career and gives him a chance to make another statement on his climb towards his world championship goal. Corrales won a 130-pound title with a shocking win over longtime champion Takashi Uchiyama and made two successful defenses of his title before losing it in 2017. He has since moved up to the lightweight division and bounced back with a knockout victory in April.

“I’ve watched a few fights,” said Miller. “I’ve seen a few mistakes he’s made and I know what he does well. I’m really prepared for this fight. I know I’m going to win. I’ve prepared myself to perform at my highest peak. Whatever he decides to show in the ring, I’m prepared for it all.”

This will be Miller’s first appearance on SHOWTIME as he seeks to send a message to the rest of the lightweight division that he is next in line.

“The fact that I can see myself getting closer to my dream and goal of becoming a world champion is motivation enough,” said Miller. “Each morning I wake up and it’s the first thing on my mind and it’s the last thing on my mind when I go to sleep. No matter how tired I may get in camp, knowing what’s right in front of me is the motivation. These are life-changing opportunities ahead for me and I want that title shot and I’m going to get it.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with GTD Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Royal Farms Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.

# # #

ABOUT DAVIS VS. NÚÑEZ

Davis vs. Núñez will see two-time super featherweight champion and Baltimore native Gervonta “Tank” Davis become the first fighter from Baltimore in almost 80 years to make a homecoming title defense when he defends his WBA title against mandatory challenger Ricardo “Científico” Núñez live on SHOWTIME Saturday, July 27 from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature former world champions Yuriorkis Gamboa and Roman “Rocky” Martínez battling in a 10-round lightweight attraction while lightweight contender Ladarius “Memphis” Miller meets former world champion Jezzrel “El Invisible” Corrales in a 10-round showdown.