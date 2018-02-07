Following a 2017 that saw massive knockouts, shocking upsets and the rise of several Golden Boy Promotions prospects, LA FIGHT CLUB returns on March 16 for its inaugural 2018 show live from the Belasco Theater in Downtown, Los Angeles, Calif. and live on EstrellaTV’s Boxeo Estelar. The series will continue on April 6, June 1, July 6, Aug. 10, and Oct. 12, with more possible dates to follow.

“LA Fight Club was popular beyond any of our imaginations throughout 2017, and we are proud to bring it back,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions. “We saw a little bit of everything that boxing has to offer at the Belasco last year including upsets, knockouts, the development of future world champions, and I am looking forward to 2018 delivering even more.”





Among the highlights from 2017:

Virtually unknown outside of his native Philippines, lightweight “Ruthless” Romero Duno (16-1, 14 KOs) arrived at the Belasco Theater in March as an opponent to then-undefeated and hot prospect Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (18-1, 15 KOs). Less than six minutes later, Duno scored a brutal knockout that led to a contract with Golden Boy Promotions and has placed him in position for huge fights in 2018 and beyond.

Longtime Nicaraguan super featherweight contender Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (28-8, 19 KOs), once again upset the apple cart as an opponent, forcing the corner of then-undefeated Venezuelan Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (17-1-1, 14 KOs) to call off the July 14 main event in the seventh round of a scheduled eight. Alvarado would go on to knock off former world-title contender Denis Shafikov (38-4-1, 20 KOs) later in the year.

One-time highly touted super featherweight prospect Charles Huerta (20-5, 12 KOs) resurrected his career in the April main event at the Belasco Theater, knocking out then-unbeaten prospect Ivan “Striker” Delgado (11-1-1, 4 KOs). Once the referee waived off the bout following Huerta’s two knockdowns of Delgado in the third round, the Paramount, California native’s career was back in full swing.

Fighters appearing on the March 16 card will be announced shortly.





LA FIGHT CLUB is an innovative boxing series that showcases the best and brightest stars of the exclusive Golden Boy Promotions stable. The events will be sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Casa Mexico Tequila. The series will return to the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday, March 16, along with EstrellaTV’s Boxeo Estelar. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming shows on April 6, June 1, July 6, Aug. 10, and Oct. 12.

Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB start at the fan-friendly price of $25 and are available for purchase now at www.goldenboytickets.com, the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, or by calling 213-233-2957.