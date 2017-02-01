Boxing News 24/7


2017 LA Fight Club Heats Up In February And March

Things will heat up at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles this winter, as Golden Boy Promotions puts on three sizzling fight cards featuring up-and-coming prospects from throughout the Southland region and beyond.

First, on February 3, Golden Boy has loaded up its opening card of the season adding dynamite prospects to the previously announced appearances of Texas sensations Joshua “The Professor” Franco and Hector “El Finito” Tanajara, Jr.


Topping the list of prospects is Victorville’s Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (7-0, 6 KOs), who will continue his rapid pace of taking on all comers this Friday. After fighting seven times in the last seven months, Garcia will make his TV debut on Estrella against an opponent to be announced soon.

Just two weeks later on Feb. 17, growing Mexican legend and super lightweight knockout artist, Roberto “Tito” Manzanarez (33-1, 27 KOs),will make his statewide debut and step right into a firefight, as he takes on Gamaliel “El Platano” Diaz (40-15-3, 19 KOs).

Manzanarez is already a star in his native Mexico, and will look to bolster his growing popularity as he steps into the ring for the first time in America.

In Diaz, Manzanarez will be in with a longtime, wily contender who has faced a who’s who of champions across multiple weight divisions including Anthony “Million Dollar” Crolla, Takahshi Miura, Takahiro Ao, Humberto “La Zorrita” Soto, Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares and Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero.

Then, on March 10, Belasco fan favorite Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (16-0, 14 KOs) will face his toughest test to date as he battles for the WBC Youth Intercontinental Lightweight Championship against Romero “Ruthless” Duno (12-1, 11 KOs).

With a victory, the popular Chimpa will be ready to step up into 10-round bouts on a wide array of platforms and locations.

Full cards for all three shows are below:

February 3 LA FIGHT CLUB:

Joshua Franco vs. Victor Pasillas, Super Flyweights, 8 rounds
Hector Tanajara Jr. vs. Baltazar Ramirez, Lightweights, 6 rounds
Ryan Garcia vs. TBA, Lightweights, 6 rounds
David Mijares vs. Evincii Dixon, Super Lightweights, 6 rounds
Jonathan Navarro vs. Angel Rodriguez, Super Lightweights, 6 rounds

February 17 LA FIGHT CLUB:

Roberto Manzanarez vs. Gamaliel Diaz, Lightweights, 8 rounds
Genaro Gamez vs. Alejandro Ochoa, Lightweights, 6 rounds
Luis Feliciano vs. TBA, Super Lightweights, 6 rounds
Tenochtitlan Nava vs. Oscar Quezada, Super Featherweights, 4 rounds
Jousce Gonzalez vs. Emmanuel Valadez, Super Featherweights, 4 rounds
Javier Martinez vs. Miguel A. Barajas, Featherweights, 6 rounds

March 10 LA FIGHT CLUB:

Christian Gonzalez vs. Romero Duno, WBC Youth Intercontinental Lightweight Championship, 8 rounds
Alexis Rocha vs. TBA, Super Welterweights, 6 rounds
Niko Valdes vs. TBA, Super Middleweights, 6 rounds
Marvin Cabrera vs. TBA, Super Welterweights, 4 rounds
Franicsco Esparza vs. Emmanuel Castro, Featherweights, 6 rounds

