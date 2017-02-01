LA Fight Club February 3 Franco Vs. Pasillas Los Angeles Media Workout Quotes

LA FIGHT CLUB Feb. 3 fighters Joshua “The Professor” Franco (8-0, 4 KOs), Hector “El Finito” Tanajara, Jr. (7-0, 4 KOs), Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (7-0, 6 KOs), David “June Bug” Mijares (4-0, 3 KOs), and Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (7-0, 5 KOs) today hosted a media workout at Azteca Boxing Club in the City of Bell just outside Los Angeles. They were also joined by Luis Feliciano and Javier Martinez, who will both make their professional debuts in a six round super lightweight and six round featherweight bouts respectively on the Feb. 17 edition of

For the main event at LA FIGHT CLUB on Feb. 3, Franco will take a critical step in his career in an eight-round super-flyweight main event battle against Ensenada, Mexico’s

Victor “Dragon” Pasillas (8-6-2, 5 KOs) live from the Belasco Theater downtown Los Angeles and on Estrella TV Boxeo Estelar. LA FIGHT CLUB favorite Tanajara, Jr. will fight as the co-main event on Estrella TV against Coahuila, Mexico’s Baltazar Ramirez

(3-2, 3 KOs) in a scheduled six-round lightweight bout. Opening up the televised card, Garcia will face Evincii Dixon (7-15-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round lightweight bout.

As part of the Ring TV live stream on Feb. 3, knock-out star and super lightweight Mijares will go toe-to-toe in a six-round fight with Thomas “Animal” Herrera (8-16-1, 5 KOs). Opening up the night, Navarro will face off against Angel “El Picosito” Rodriguez (5-6-3, 4 KOs) in a scheduled six-round super lightweight match.

Below is what the fighters had to say at today’s workout:

JOSHUA FRANCO, Super Flyweight Prospect:

“I’m always working hard. I like training with Robert Garcia in Riverside. He has a lot of experience and I know working with him will get me far. In my training, I’m starting to feel more patient.

“In the gym, I spar with many world champions. I’ve sparred with Carlos Cuadras, and I gained some confidence through that. I’ve been sparring more and running more this training camp.”

HECTOR TANAJARA, JR., Lightweight Prospect:

“I’m very excited to be fighting at the Belasco as the co-main event on Friday. It feels great to be this young in my career at 7-0 promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. I’ve worked very hard to be here, and I hope everyone comes out to enjoy the fight.”

RYAN GARCIA, Lightweight Prospect:

“I’m not going to let my head get big. I am going to keep working hard and stay humble. My family’s all about boxing so that’s what I am surrounded by.

“You never know who you’re going to face so I’m always sparring. I just want to fight.

“It’s special to fight at the Belasco Theater because I’ve seen other guys fight there and rise up.

“My style now is about pacing myself more, which is different from competing in the amateurs. In the pros, you take your time and don’t rush things. It’s a change of pace.

“I’ve boxed my whole life and I know some fights you can’t get the knockout so if I don’t get it, that’s fine.”

DAVID MIJARES, Super Lightweight Prospect:

“My opponent can box and put on pressure, but I’ll be looking to exploit his experience and learn something from this fight on Feb. 3. This will be my first six round fight.

“It’s going to be action packed on Friday, don’t miss a great fight.”

JONATHAN NAVARRO, Super Lightweight Prospect:

“I feel really good ahead of this fight on Feb. 3. I am always getting contacted by my fans, on email, on Instagram asking for when my next fight is and how to buy tickets. Come watch my fight, you’ll see a great knockout.”

LUIS FELICIANO, Super Lightweight Prospect:

“Training camp has been a great experience. I’ve getting a lot of different types of sparring, different styles.

“This fight on Feb. 17 at LA FIGHT CLUB will show people what I’m made of and for the crowd in LA to see me, it will bring a lot of exposure.”

JAVIER MARTINEZ, Featherweight Prospect:

“Finally the moment is here when I get to start my boxing career on Feb. 17 at LA FIGHT CLUB. I’m very excited to be at this point.”

Joshua Franco vs. Victor Pasillas

is an eight-round super flyweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on Estrella TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. The Ring TV live stream will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT through 7:00 p.m. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming shows on March 10, April 14, June 2, and July 14.

Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB are starting at only $20 with Flex Passes for multiple fight packages, Group Tickets and Knockout Experience upgrade are available for purchase now at www.goldenboypromotions.com, the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, by calling 213-233-2957.