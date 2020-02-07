Kylie Hutt signs with Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing as she bids to become two weight national champion

Current Australian Welterweight Champion Kylie Hutt has signed in with Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing as she looks to become a two weight Australian champion.





The Western Australian now joins a host of talent that includes world standouts Andrew and Jason Moloney, Billel Dib, Bruno Tarimo, Jackson England, Steve Gago, Andres Campos and more top names.

Hutt opened up about signing with Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing. She said, “I am absolutely delighted to have signed with Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing and I believe this is a move that will take my career to new levels.

“I’ve already been national champion and I want to do it again at a new weight and believe I can do it again. However, I want to go beyond that and see how far I can go and fight some girls from all over the world. I know having Tony and Dragon Fire Boxing in my corner is what I need in order to make that a possibility.”





Hutt currently holds the welterweight title, beating Sarah Dwyer back in 2018 but for the gold. Now campaigning at 140, the ‘Ice Queen’ discussed her plans to become a two weight champion.

Hutt said, “I’m looking to become a national champion again but I am in good hands with The Big Boss man Tony and will leave him to make the decisions in my career going forward.

“I’m hoping we can lock in a title fight for May time, and then work towards more. I’m not in this business for easy fights I’m in this business for real fights and I believe that I will put some butts in seats come fight time and in the future.





“Fight fans in Australia want to see hard hitting action and that’s what I want to bring to the table in meaningful fights so I’m eager to get the ball rolling again and I’m excited to get become a champion once more.”