Kyle Williams Eyes Up Title Shot

Kyle Williams believes another eye-catching performance on Saturday could lead to a Midlands Area Title shot for the unbeaten Bantamweight.

The Wolverhampton pugilist is scheduled to fight Craig Derbyshire on BCB Promotions’ ‘No Guts, No Glory show at Walsall Town Hall, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall. After a steady camp, Williams told bcb-promotions.com that he will be looking for the knockout to push him towards a title fight.





“I think if I beat Derbyshire in good fashion I believe I will get a title shot in my next fight,” he said. “Possibly a Midlands Area shot, I think the win is vital but the performance is key for that. Especially in this game you are always under the spotlight and unless you entertain you won’t get the opportunities that you want.

“This fight will be another step along the way for me. I am stepping up to six rounds for this one. I think the longer rounds will suit me more because I have been used to doing 10 or 12 rounds in the kickboxing. I feel four rounds is very rushed and erratic and over six the pace should slow down and you will see a better boxer because of it.

“I have got Craig Derbyshire and I know he is quite rugged and quite rough. He likes to come forward and throws big swings so I don’t just want to go out there and outbox him, I want to stop him. I think at the weight that I am going down to, I think I will carry that power with me. I am quite big for bantamweight let alone super flyweight and I do think the stoppages will come. I think if you go into the ring with that mentality of getting a stoppage then you will give the performance to the fans that they will want.

“I have seen little clips of him. I don’t tend to watch my opponents and I tend to focus on my own game. I leave my coaches to figure out the game-plan which allows me to focus on what I have to do. I don’t like to watch opponents because it can be very misleading. How someone might deal with Derbyshire is totally different to how I will deal with him. So I will focus on my own game and my strengths and weaknesses.”

The former kickboxing World Champion has plenty of options open to him, including a grudge match with fellow kickboxing World Champion Brad Foster. The 24-year-old admitted he was keen for that fight to take place as he could finally show who the better fighter is.

“I would totally take the Brad Foster fight,” he added. “I would take that fight now. I don’t think he is physically mature enough yet to last over 10 rounds with me. I am not talking him down because he is a very skilful boxer and very fast. I just think over 10 rounds my maturity and my experience alone will beat him. He got to Amateur World Champion in kickboxing and I got to Professional World Champion so I believe I am levels above him already. But it is a fight that he called out before I even started my career or laced a pair of gloves up so I believe he is confident as well and that is what you want to see.”

Williams is joined by a host of Black Country boxers on BCB Promotions’ ‘No Guts, No Glory’ show.

Walsall super lightweight, Luke Paddock, headlines in an eight-round contest alongside Tipton’s Ricky Summers, who will have to wait to challenge Frank Buglioni for his British Title after the ‘Wise Guy’ picked up an injury in sparring.

Old Hill featherweight, Manny Zaber, also features Birmingham bantamweight, Ijaz Ahmed, and Coventry heavyweight, Dilly Singh.

The card will also feature professional female boxing as West Bromwich welterweight, Lauren ‘Black Widow’ Johnson, makes her professional debut. Dwain Grant and Tom Stokes no longer feature.

Tickets for No Guts No Glory on Saturday, 4th March are priced at £30 for standard unreserved seating or £60 VIP Ringside and are available by calling 0845 111 2900. Doors open at 6.00pm

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall, WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6).

Grosvenor Casino Walsall have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Town Hall to the casino post-fight where the show will be finished in time to catch the main event from the O2 as David Haye and Tony Bellew clash live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/