Uprising Promotions Returns to Club Amazura on August 10

Ronson Frank’s Uprising Promotions is pleased to host another exciting night of boxing that is coming to Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens, on Friday, August 10. The card will once again be presented in association with The New Mexican Promotions.





“We are excited to be back to business as usual in New York, and we have another action lineup planned for August 10,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions. “We had a great turnout at our last show, and we hope that the local boxing community continues to support us so we can keep providing opportunities to these young fighters. We are very pleased with how the show is coming together, and fans can expect another great night of boxing.”

In a middleweight showcase, undefeated prospect Edgar Berlanga (8-0, 8 KOs) will put his perfect record on the line when he meets 41-bout veteran Gogi Knezevic (33-7-1, 14 KOs). The Brooklyn-born Berlanga turned professional just a little over two years ago, and the eight-time Amateur National Champion has stopped all eight opponents he has faced during his pro campaign. The battle-tested Knezevic brings 14 years of ring experience to the contest, and he will almost certainly give Berlanga his toughest professional test to date.

Undefeated super bantamweight Ariel Lopez (9-0, 6 KOs) will return to action on the August 10 card, taking on 10-fight veteran Tim Ibarra. A native of Puebla, Mexico, the hard-hitting Lopez will be looking to keep his perfect record intact as he returns the ring for the first time since defeating Rudolph Hedge on an Uprising Promotions show this past May at Club Amazura.

A former International WBF World Super Featherweight and interim IBA World Super Featherweight titleholder, once-beaten Ronica Jeffrey (15-1, 1 KO) will end a two-plus year absence from the ring when she returns on August 18. A highly-popular and well-accomplished Brooklyn native, Jeffrey last fought in 2016 when she traveled to New Zealand and defeated Gentiane Lupi for the vacant WBC Silver Female Featherweight Championship. She will face 26-bout veteran Gabriella Mezei of Romania in her return.





Another unbeaten super bantamweight will be on this card, as Jose Gonzalez (9-0-2, 2 KOs) meets Hungarian pugilist Jeno Tonte (8-2, 7 KOs). Gonzalez returns to action after a pair of bouts against Adam Gonzales at Madison Square Garden, and he fights on an Uprising Promotions show for the first time since his first two professional bouts. Tonte is making his American debut in the contest.

Irish super lightweight Lawrence Gleeson (7-1, 2 KOs) will be making his third start of 2018 when he steps into Club Amazura to battle Mike Szoros. In super featherweight action, Harrison Barba will return to the ring when he meets Deron Smith in a four-frame bout, while super lightweight Paul Anthony (1-0, 0 KOs) will make his sophomore appearance against Demetrius Williams.

Club Amazura is located at 91-12 144th Place in Jamaica, Queens. Sponsorship opportunities for this exciting night are available now for any companies or local businesses who are interested in showcasing themselves. To inquire about becoming a sponsor, call (516) 939-7861.

This Uprising Promotions card will continue the initiative to KO Autism, with proceeds from the night being donated to The School For Language and Communication Development (SLCD) in Glen Cove, New York. For ticket information, call us today at (516) 939-7861.