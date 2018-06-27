Kubrat Pulev excited to face Jarrell Miller in Bulgaria

Kubrat Pulev is ready to face IBF No. 3 rated contender, Jarrell Miller from Brooklyn, NY.





“I’m happy to welcome Jerrell “Big Baby” Miller to Bulgaria. It will be an opportunity to showcase this exciting heavyweight matchup between us in front of grateful boxing fans,” Pulev announced via Twitter.

On June 25, 2017, Epic Sports & Entertainment won the IBF purse bid for the heavyweight elimination bout between Pulev and Miller with a whopping bid of $2,111,111. The next highest bidder, Sauerland Events, placed their offer at $1,000,010, less than 50% of Epic’s bid.

Epic had also won the previous IBF purse bid on May 24, 2018 for the Pulev vs. Dillian Whyte bout with a bid of over $1.5 million, but Whyte and his promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, ended up pulling out and signing to fight Joseph Parker. Earlier in the year, on March 12, 2018, the IBF had ordered a heavyweight elimination bout between Pulev and Dominic Breazeale, but Breazeale too ultimately refused to fight Pulev.

“Miller’s promoter told the IBF that they wanted the fight and that Miller was available,” said Ivaylo Gotzev, CEO of Epic Sports. “Contracts have been sent and it’s time for this battle to take place on September 1st in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. There is so much at stake as this bout will determine the mandatory challenger for the Champion Anthony Joshua.”





“Bulgaria is a Land of Beauty with great hospitality ,” continued Gotzev. “The red carpet will be laid out for Miller like he has never seen before and he and his team will be welcomed with open arms. Since we won the purse bid on Monday, we’ve been in regular contact with Jarrell’s co-promoters, Salita Promotions and Greg Cohen Promotions. We explored with them doing the event here in the U.S., but Miller is apparently not yet a big enough draw to interest the major U.S. boxing networks and they have all turned down doing the fight here which is why we are taking it to Europe, where Kubrat is a huge celebrity and draw. All that is left is for Miller to sign.”