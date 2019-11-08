KSI Vs. Logan Paul II Live Stream – Weigh In

** Join DAZN to watch Logan Paul vs. KSI live on Nov. 9 **





KSI and Logan Paul exchanged verbal warfare at the final press conference ahead of their rematch this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and exclusively on DAZN. As anticipation builds for Saturday’s event, the two fighters discussed training camp and predictions for their professional debuts. The YouTube stars previously fought in an amateur boxing match in front of a sold-out crowd in Manchester, England in August 2018. Following the majority draw, KSI and Logan Paul agreed to meet again as licensed professional boxers on Nov. 9 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN, which is available on any connected device.

Below are some quotes from Thursday’s final press conference:





Logan Paul

“Today is the best day of my life, tomorrow is the best day of my life, and Saturday will also be the day of my life.”

“JJ works hard, has a big ego, and his ego will be his biggest asset. He will be hit in the head several times. He will suffer major repercussions. I’m surprised his trainer let him do this for a ten percent commission. This is very dangerous for him. I think people underestimate the training I’ve been doing for the last year, while he has been preparing a song.





“There are so many ways this fight could end. Could easily say KO, TKO, go the distance, it doesn’t matter. I’m prepared, my condition is top notch. We can go six rounds, but it wouldn’t be good for his health.

“This is a personal thing for me I want to go out in violent fashion and secure this this for my family and friends. KSI happens to be the guy in the ring in front of me, but this is the end of a redemption arc for me.”

KSI





“This camp is one of the toughest things I’ve done in my life. This camp has pushed me to the edge where I had blood, sweat and tears. Never worked so hard training in my life. I’ve reached a new level mentally. I’m not afraid to get hit, to get punched in the face, or take a body shot. I’m ready to f*** you up. I really am. You’re afraid to get hit, can’t go backwards, always open for body shots, hands don’t know what they’re doing, and footwork is week.”

“I know what it is like to be a pro fighter. Training two, three times a day for six days, with one day break. There was a point I didn’t think I could do this, that this is too much for me, that it was too hard. Mentally I got through it, and I realized I can do this. I’m a dog, I’m a fighter. Always made sure I defend what it’s right, what’s mine. This is my legacy, I’m defending my legacy, and you’re trying to take it away from me. I’m going to knockout him out. He won’t be able to keep up. My cardio is better than yours.”

Joe Markowski, EVP DAZN North America

“Logan, KSI – I’ve very much enjoyed getting to know you over the past couple months. You’ve taught us a lot about creating digital content and we appreciate the partnership.

“I’m continually amazed by your ability to command an audience both online and at live events.

“We’ve been banging the drum this fall: It’s Fight Season on DAZN. GGG, Canelo, Kovalev, Ruiz, Joshua. The schedule has been packed but Saturday is something different.

“This fight has been covered by ESPN to CNN to Entertainment Tonight. I have a call later today with the New York Times. I’m not saying that all the coverage will praise us – but it illustrates that we have people’s attention, which I’ve learned is not easy to do in America.

“And these men, Logan Paul and KSI, know how to generate interest. Our social media numbers for this fight are unprecedented and we welcome all of their dedicated fans to DAZN.

Eddie Hearn

“This has been an incredible build up, I have learned so much. I’ve been in the sport for ten years and I’ve never seen anything like this. The numbers for this fight are unbelievable. Countries I didn’t even know knew about boxing are tuning into this one.”

MATCHROOM BOXING USA and FITE, the global digital platform specializing in premium combat sports, announced today a distribution agreement, to offer the highly anticipated rematch between KSI and Logan Paul from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 9, 2019. This deal expands availability of the fight via pay-per-view in new key markets such as Australia, France, Netherlands, Baltic region, India and all of Scandinavia, among others. Watch the event trailer HERE.

For this widely anticipated face-off between two globally recognized social media icons, Matchroom Boxing USA will be working with a number of prestigious broadcast partners such as DAZN and SKY, and have chosen FITE to further extend the event’s reach to untapped audiences around the world.

“I am delighted to be teaming up with FITE ahead for the KSI-Logan Paul II. These guys are global stars on YouTube and it’s fantastic to have FITE expertly deliver their hotly-anticipated rematch – this time as pro fighters – to all corners of the globe, allowing legions of fans around the world to watch them settle the score – and introducing some of Matchroom Boxing USA’s World champions and up and coming talents fighting in LA to a host of new audiences.” said Eddie Hearn, President of Matchroom Boxing USA.

The first boxing match-up between KSI and Logan Paul, some of the most arresting and popular YouTube Influencers, was a majority draw and became one of the largest digital PPV events ever with more than a million buys. The recent press conference for KSI-Paul II has already amassed more than 10mm YouTube views, so people are showing massive interest in the outcome of these main event protagonists. FITE CEO, Kosta Jordanov remarked, “when we looked at the data from the first event, we were amazed by the exceptionally wide global appeal of the match. We knew we had to become a part of this rematch to make it available to even more people around the globe, and we’re very excited to collaborate with Matchroom on this show.”

Unlike the first event which was an invitational match-up, KSI and Logan Paul will each be making their pro boxing debuts in this Nov. 9th event. They have been training extensively for pugilistic superiority as well as bragging rights. The Main Card begins at 9pm ET and boasts some intriguing matchups including several undefeated fighters including Billy Joe Saunders vs. Marcelo Coceres among others. There will be a number of prelim matches on DAZN and FITE starting at 6pm ET.

The KSI-Paul II weigh-ins will be streamed live on Friday, Nov. 8th on DAZN and FITE, immediately following the free and global FITE in FOCUS show with exclusive interviews with the fighters, promoters, and surprise guests.

