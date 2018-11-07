Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov this Saturday

Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki and Russia’s Maksim Vlasov have studied each other thoroughly before their Ali Trophy Cruiserweight Quarter-Final November 10 at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago.





“I’ve watched a lot of his (Vlasov’s) fights together with my coach and we have tactics ready,” said 32-year-old Glowacki (30-1, 19 KOs). “Of course, he does have a lot of weak points but he also has a lot of strengths.

“But I’m not focused on him, really. I don’t care what he does, what he eats or whether he sleeps a lot. I’m mostly interested in myself and what I do. Because I know that if I give everything, I’ll win.

“What am I bringing to the tournament? My faith for the most part, my faith that I’m going to win and I know there can only be one champion.”

Vlasov, a fighter with success at multiple weights, is well prepared for the challenge.

“I know a lot about my opponent Krzysztof Glowacki,” said 32-year-old Vlasov (42-2, 25 KOs). “I watched many of his fights, he is a difficult and dangerous boxer. He is a fighter who can shoot at any moment and one always need to watch him and stay focused.

“At this stage of my career, this fight against Glowacki is key. It’s either do or die.”

Latvia’s Mairis Briedis vs Germany’s Noel Mikaelian and Krzysztof Glowacki vs Maksim Vlasov are the two Cruiserweight Quarter-Finals on an incredible doubleheader when the World Boxing Super Series comes to the UIC Pavilion in Chicago.





Several local prospects will highlight the exciting undercard.

