Kronk Boxing Confirmed For Third Edition Of Box Fan Expo

Kronk Boxing & Sylvia Steward-Williams (Emanuel Steward’s daughter) has confirmed that they will appear and have a booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 3rd edition of Box Fan Expo that will take place Saturday May 6, 2017 during Cinco De Mayo weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Ceasar Chavez jr, that will take place later that evening.





Kronk Boxing will have the famous Kronk merchandise and apparel to sell to the boxing fans.

Founder of the Kronk gym and legendary trainer Emanuel Steward would have been proud of participating once again at this years’ Expo as he was one of the first to believe a Boxing Expo was long overdue and that it would be a huge success with fans and boxing industry people.

When Emanuel Steward first heard about the Box Fan Expo, he stated: “If you want to have a Boxing Expo, you got to do it big; and to do it big you need to go to Vegas. This is a boxing Fan’s dream.”

The legendary Kronk Gym made famous around the world by the late Emanuel Steward who produced a string of world champions including, Lennox Lewis, Wladimir Klitschko and Hall of Famer Thomas Hearns. Kronk closed its doors afterSteward’s death on October 25th, 2012. After three years of hard work and dedication the Kronk reopen the famous gym this past Memorial Day weekend.

“It took a lot of work,” said Steward-Williams, owner of Kronk Boxing/Sportswear. “It’s a labor of love, and it was my father’s legacy.

Kronk boxing joins, the WBC, Christy Martin, Mia St.John, Fernando Vargas and Joel Casamayor among early commitments to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last two Expo’s such as Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr., Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipments, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth.

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the next several months leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo.

