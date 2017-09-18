Kozin vs. Muthoni For WBF Womens World Middleweight Title

Slovenian Ema Kozin will contest the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Middleweight title on Saturday October 14 at Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana, taking on former three-time world title-challenger Florence Muthoni from Kenya.

Still only eighteen years old, undefeated Kozin, 10-0 (6), can become the youngest WBF World Champion in history if victorious, and proved this past weekend (September 16) that she is ready for the championship level by scoring a ten-round unanimous decision over Georgian Elene Sikmashvili in Germany.





32-year-old Florence Muthoni, 11-5-2 (5), will be trying to make it fourth-time-lucky in world championship fights, after a draw and a narrow split decision loss in IBO challenges against Jennifer Retzke (14-1-1), and a unanimous decision defeat to Svetlana Kulakova (8-0) in a WBA tilt.

This is a genuinely facinating clash between youth and experience, and while Kozin must be considered a healthy favourite fighting on home turf, Muthoni can in no way be underestimated. It will be her sixth bout outside Kenya, so she is not new to fighting away from home.

The Kozin vs. Muthoni WBF World title fight will be one of the main attractions of CFC 4, a massive combat sports event featuring professional boxing, MMA and K1. Promoted by Rudolf Pavlin, the show will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View via www.cfc-tv.com.

