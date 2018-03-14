Kozin Defends WBF World Title In Oklahoma

Slovenian Southpaw Ema Kozin will make her first defense of the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Middleweight title when she takes on former IBF World Champion Eva Bajic from Serbia on Friday March 16 at Remington Park in Oklahoma City, USA.





Kozin, 12-0 (7), became the youngest ever WBF World Champion when she, still only eighteen years old, beat Kenyan Florence Muthoni last October in her home-town of Ljubljana. In December she added the WIBA title to her resume.

“The Princess” has only been a pro since debuting at the WBF World Convention in September of 2016, and had an incredibly active 2017 with eleven fights, the last three of which where for titles. Making her US debut against 33-year-old Eva Bajic, she is set for a stern challenge.

Eva Bajic, 13-10 (9), may have what some would call a mediocre win-loss record, but if you take a closer look it is not hard to see why. Losses against the likes of Cecilia Breakhus, Rola El Halabi, Jessica Balogun, Delfine Persoon and Mikaela Lauren, all reigning, former or future world champions, are no shame.

In March of 2013, then fighting under her birth-name of Eva Halasi, Bajic won the IBF World Welterweight title when she travelled to Germany and beat undefeated Ivana Habazin by unanimous decision. She was never given a chance to defend that title, so she is now eager to resurrect her career against Kozin.

“Rumble At Remington”, Ema Kozin defending the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Middleweight title against Eva Bajic on Friday March 16 at Remington Park in Oklahoma City, USA is promoted by HD Promotions.