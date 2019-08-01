Kownacki vs. Arreola: Deontay Wilder & Lennox Lewis to give blow-by-blow

Today, FOX Sports announces WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder joins former undisputed, three-time heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis and blow-by-blow announcer Kenny Albert to call FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: ADAM KOWNACKI VS. CHRIS ARREOLA on Saturday, Aug. 3 (8:00 PM ET) live on FOX and streaming on the FOX Sports app. Veteran combat sports journalist Heidi Androl interviews fighters, while International Boxing Hall of Famers Jimmy Lennon Jr. and Larry Hazzard Sr. join the show as ring announcer and FOX Sports PBC rules expert / unofficial scorer, respectively. On FOX Deportes, blow-by-blow announcer Jessi Losada is joined analyst Jaime Motta to call the bouts in Spanish.





Leading up to the fights, undefeated former super middleweight champion David Benavidez joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Chris Myers live in FOX Sports’ Los Angeles studios on Thursday, Aug. 1 (4:30 PM ET) for the one-hour FOX PBC PRESS CONFERENCE on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app. Androl presides over the press conference. The same desk crew works the FOX PBC WEIGH-IN SHOW on Friday, Aug. 2 (1:00 PM ET) on FS2 and the FOX Sports app. Lennon Jr. hosts the weigh-ins on stage and Androl interviews fighters onsite.

Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola headlines on Fox

Saturday’s fight action begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app and is headlined by undefeated heavyweight Polish star Adam Kownacki (19-0, 15 KOs) taking on veteran former title challenger Chris Arreola (38-5-1, 33 KOs). Plus, unbeaten Interim WBA Light Heavyweight Champion “Sir” Marcus Browne (23-0, 16 KOs) battles former world champion Jean Pascal (33-6-1, 20 KOs) in a 12-round Interim WBA World Light Heavyweight title bout. Super welterweights Curtis Stevens (30-6, 22 KOs) and Wale Omotoso (27-4, 21 KOs) open the show with a 10-round clash.

Kownacki vs. Arreola post-fight show

The evening wraps up with the FOX PBC POSTFIGHT SHOW: ADAM KOWNACKI VS. CHRIS ARREOLA at 10:00 PM ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app, as Albert, Lewis, Wilder and Androl recap the fights and interview winners.





Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.