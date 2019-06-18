Kownacki vs. Arreola, Berto vs. Cruz & Browne vs. Pascal New York press conference quotes

Polish star and heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki and former title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola went face to face Tuesday at a press conference in Brooklyn as they previewed their showdown that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Saturday, August 3 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.





Also going face to face Tuesday were two-time world champion Andre Berto and Miguel Cruz, who meet in a welterweight attraction, and interim WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Marcus Browne and former world champion Jean Pascal, who kick off FOX PBC Fight Night action at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say Tuesday from the Barclays Center GEICO Atrium:

ADAM KOWNACKI

“This is an exciting moment for me. When I first fought at Barclays Center, I fought after the main event, so this is just an amazing feeling to be headlining.

“Arreola has been in there with everyone, so I know it’s a tough test. He’s coming off two knockout wins, so I know he’ll be ready, but I’m more ready.

“I’ve worked very hard to get to this moment. This is another step toward me becoming a world champion. I’m looking to put myself in line for a world title shot.

“I can’t wait for this one. It’s another step in the right direction, I know it’s going to be competitive because Arreola is coming off of two knockout wins. It’s a do or die mood for him. I know he’ll be in the best shape possible and I can’t wait to show off my skills.

“Arreola is a good fighter. He has fought everybody from Deontay Wilder to Vitali Klitschko. Hopefully I will be able to do a good job and get the win.

“Chris Arreola and I are going to put on the Fight of the Year. We’re going to show that the big guys can really fight.

“The heavyweight division is hot right now and this is going to add to it. With our styles being guys who come forward, it doesn’t get better as a boxing fan.

“This is the third fighter I’ve had in common with Deontay Wilder. I knocked out Artur Szpilka and Gerald Washington faster than he did, and I’m looking to do the same August 3.”

CHRIS ARREOLA

“Adam and I are going to put on a great fight. I’m really excited for this one. As a fan, this is the kind of fight I’d want to watch. It’s going to be a fight that’s talked about for years.

“Everyone knows this is going to be a great fight. People always have something negative to say anyway, so I’m only controlling what I can. I’m really looking forward to this fight and displaying the new tricks of the trade that I’ll be implementing into this fight.

“I’m nothing like the fighter’s he’s fought. I’m not an opponent. I’m here to fight. He’s going to have a tough time trying to put me out. A lot of people underestimate me, but you’ll see on August 3 that I’m a heavyweight to be reckoned with.

“The main thing that I’ve seen from Kownacki is that he throws a lot of punches. He throws a bunch of punches. You just keep throwing punches and one of them is going to land and that’s what I see from him.

“Training camp has been going great. I’m loving it. I’m learning a lot of new tricks of the trade and working on the old things also. I’m looking forward to this fight because the things that I’ve been working on with Joe Goossen, are going to come out in this fight.

“I’m going to be in the best shape possible on August 3. I’m saying it now, if I lose, I’m retiring. But I’m not going to lose. I’m coming guns blazing to get this win.”

ANDRE BERTO

“I started my career right here in New York after the Olympics and it always feels great to be back. This is going to be a great night of fighting. This is great event with a lot of fighters I know well, but this is going to be my show. I’m going to put on a great performance.

“Miguel Cruz I just found out is from Florida and basically my hometown. So it just got real personal and it’s going to be explosive.

“At the end of the day, I’ve never stopped working. I’m in fight shape right now. This is a lifestyle for me. I don’t care what Miguel Cruz’s plans are. I have too much to fight for me to lose.

“You have to find different levels of motivation for yourself for every fight. Whether its family or whatever it is. I have my new baby girl, I lost my dad. So it’s coming from a lot of different areas right now.

“I’m going to be a whole other animal on August 3. I know what’s been going on in his camp and I know how his sparring is going. So I hope he just stays focused.

“I’m just looking to go out and put on a show. I’m looking forward to going out there and just making it happen. It’s going to be big. I’ve done a lot within the last few months. Any great performance I come back with puts me in contention.

“I’ve had a lot happen in my life in the last year. A lot of great things and some tragedies. I believe that I’m really in a position where everything is bottled up and I can’t wait to let it out on August 3.”

MIGUEL CRUZ

“It’s going to be fireworks and we’re going to bring the house down. I expect both of us to have amazing performances, but especially myself.

“I’m coming for Andre Berto and then I’m looking at Keith Thurman and that world title. I’m ready to leave it all in the ring. I have nothing to lose. I’m going to show that I’m a very dangerous man.

“This is a new era of boxing. That’s the nature of the game. One day I’ll be the old lion. This is just what happens. It’s going to happen to Andre Berto on August 3.

“I don’t have any real personal feelings towards him. I’m very focused on my mission, so if he wants to get personal I believe it’s going to cause him to make mistakes. I believe that it’s going to be a disadvantage in many different ways. I’m going to continue my training camp in the way I’ve been doing it.

“We did grow up in the same area relatively so it does spark up that inner city rivalry. I think that’s how he feels. And it’s fine. I know a lot about him and he doesn’t know much about me. I feel like I have a lot of advantages in this fight. I feel like I have the youth, the strength, and the power to do a lot of damage in this fight. I feel like he’s underestimating me, he’s going to make some mistakes and get emotional.

“I’m sure I’ve sparked a little fire in him and he’s going to train harder but that’s not going to change the fact that his mind isn’t really prepared for exactly what’s going to happen.

“I already feel like Brooklyn is my home and I’m going to make it my home going forward. I like the warmth that I feel from the fans and I especially know there’s going to be a lot of Puerto Rican support for this one. There’s going to be three stellar fights and I plan on stealing the show.”

MARCUS BROWNE

“I just want to thank everyone for allowing me to display my talents on this stage. I’m going to be in the best shape possible. I’m coming in shape for 15 rounds.

“I am always going to be underestimated in a sense, especially to a veteran like Pascal. He has to keep himself in the fight and the only way to do that is to downplay what I do. Come August 3, I will just display my talents and take care of business.

“This is a great card. You know Adam always comes with the thunder and excitement. Andre has always been in exciting fights. But when you’re watching my fight, make sure you don’t blink.

“The division has no one else like me. Pascal has fought a lot of great fighters, but he hasn’t faced anyone like me. It’s going to be something he’s never seen before in that ring.

“I am not focused on the future right now. The only thing I am focused on is Jean Pascal, because we won’t get there if we don’t take care of business with him the right way. It’s not about just winning it’s about winning the right way. We are going to focus on him right now and after that it is what it is.

“Jean Pascal always comes to fight and he comes in great shape. But he’s in my way right now. I’m going to knock you out, I promise you. I’m making sure I’m ready for him. I know exactly what he possesses and we respect that. August 3 it will be my time.

“I remember sparring Jean Pascal and he said I was green. But the fruit is ripe now. He knows what time it is.”

JEAN PASCAL

“This is going to be a great fight. Marcus is a tremendous fighter who’s going to train very well. We both know we’ll be at our best. I’ve been there and one that before. I’m up for any challenge.

“Marcus is the rookie and I’m the veteran. I’m going to show him who’s the boss.

“This show is very special for me because you will see the two best Haitian boxers on earth in Andre Berto and myself. I hope the big Haitian community in New York shows up to see us.

“I’m one of the best in the world. I always train hard and I’m always ready for a challenge. I know it’s not going to be easy. I don’t take any easy fight at any point in my career.

“I love the sport and I love to display all of my talent. It’s going to be technical fight and a chess match on fight night.

“I’m very happy to be here. I want to thank everyone who made this dream come true for me to fight at Barclays Center. This is a tremendous place to fight and many champions have fought here. I’m going to be part of history.”

BRETT YORMARK, CEO of BSE Global

“I’m excited to kick off another heavyweight fight promotion right here in Brooklyn. This is our 5th event headlined by a heavyweight fight but our first headlined by a heavyweight from Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn loves their heavyweights. Adam is undefeated in eight fights at Barclays and this has certainly become his home and we welcome him back. There aren’t many fighters I know with the grassroots fan base that you have. We’re also excited to have Chris Arreola here for a fight that will have a great atmosphere on August 3.

“We also welcome back Andre Berto and Miguel Cruz for what we know will be an exciting welterweight matchup. I’m also thrilled that Marcus Browne is back for his 13th appearance at our venue. Thank you for being a fixture here and we also welcome Jean Pascal to challenge for your interim title.

“This is our 35th fight night. It’s been an incredible journey and PBC has continued to give us some of the best fights out there. FOX is the biggest platform in the sport of boxing today and we’re happy to have them come here on August 3.”