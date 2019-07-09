Kownacki-Arreola undercard: Carlos Negron, Curtis Stevens & Wale Omotoso

Exciting Lineup of Undercard Fights Feature Puerto Rican Heavyweight Carlos Negron, Super Welterweight Clash Between Curtis Stevens & Wale Omotoso, Local Fan-Favorite Heather Hardy & More





Saturday, August 3 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn & Presented by Premier Boxing Champions

Polish Star Adam Kownacki Headlines Against Former Title Challenger Chris Arreola in FOX PBC Fight Night Main Event Live on FOX & FOX Deportes – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

An exciting lineup of action-packed undercard attractions will add to the Summer heat on Saturday, August 3 live from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™, in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola headline

The event is headlined by Polish star and heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki and former title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola meeting in the main event of FOX PBC Fight Night live on FOX and FOX Deportes. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and also features two-time world champion Andre Berto and 147-pound contender Miguel Cruz, who meet in a welterweight attraction, and interim WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Marcus Browne and former world champion Jean Pascal, who duel in a 175-pound bout.

Carlos Negron vs. Brian Howard

Undercard bouts are highlighted by 2008 Puerto Rican Olympian Carlos Negron (20-2, 16 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight fight against Atlanta’s Brian Howard (14-3, 11 KOs), former title challenger Curtis Stevens (30-6, 22 KOs) taking on veteran contender Wale Omotoso (27-4, 21 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight clash and featherweight world champion and unbeaten local fan-favorite Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-0, 4 KOs) in her 10th appearance in the ring at Barclays Center.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

Other undercard fights

Additional action features a pair of uneaten fighters as Brooklyn’s Julian Sosa (13-0-1, 5 KOs) steps in for an eight-round welterweight showdown versus Texas-native Brian Jones (14-10, 8 KOs), plus Maryland-native Cobia Breedy (13-0, 4 KOs) takes on Michigan’s Ryan Lee Allen (9-3-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight attraction.

Rounding out the lineup is Mexico’s Isaac Cruz Gonzalez in a 10-round featherweight fight, undefeated prospect Keeshawn Williams in a six-round welterweight fight, unbeaten New Yorker Arnold Gonzalez in a four-round featherweight duel and undefeated New Jersey-native Kestna Davis in a four-round super welterweight bout against California’s Jaime Meza.