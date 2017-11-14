Kovalev-Shabranskyy Now for IBA Light Heavyweight World Title

The International Boxing Association announced Friday that it will sanction the upcoming light heavyweight battle between former unified world champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs) and Vyacheslav “Lion Heart-Chingonskyy” Shabranksyy (19-1, 16 KOs) for the IBA Light Heavyweight World Title. This in in addition to the vacant WBO Light Heavyweight World Title which will also be on the line in this bout.

The fight will take place at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 25, is presented by Main Events and Krusher Promotions in association with Golden Boy Promotions and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing® beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT and. Tickets range from $50 to $350 and available online at Ticketmaster.com, at the MSG box office or Main Events’ office by calling (973) 200-7050 or emailing boxing@mainevents.com.





The IBA also announced that in addition to the Kovalev-Shabranskyy bout, the 10-round non-televised undercard bout between Bakhram Murtazaliev (10-0, 8 KOs) and Carlos Galvan (16-5-1, 15 KOs) will be for the IBA Super Welterweight World Title. This bout is presented by Main Events and Krusher Promotions.

