Watch LIVE: Kossobutskiy vs Dawejko FITE TV Live Stream – Aug. 21

Universum Box Promotion is back once again with another bumper card in Hamburg this Saturday night. The German based outfit continue to keep their large stable busy with a 14 fight card from the Universum Gym, with two heavyweight title fights topping the bill.

Kazakhstan heavyweight world title hopeful Zhan Kossobutskiy (15-0, 14 KOs) faces off against American Joey Dawejko (21-8-4) for the WBA International title in the show’s main event. Kossobutskiy will effectively been on home soil due to his association with Universum Box Promotion, Kossobutskiy claimed the vacant WBA title with a 4th round stoppage over Onoriode Ehwarieme in Hamburg this past February.





Dawejko is coming off as 1st round stoppage victory over Joe Jones in April. Dawejko comes in as the opponent looking to stanch the #13 ranking and title Kossobutskiy holds with the WBA. The Kazakh will himself look to continue his march up the heavyweight ladder towards a world title shot, coming off eight straight stoppage victories.

More heavyweight title action supports the main event with Cuban crusher Jose Larduet (5-0) taking on Santander Silgado (30-8) for the vacant WBC Latino title. Larduet has made Hamburg his home since defecting from Cuba with all his professional contests having been in the Hanseatic city after an impressive amateur career. Silgado comes off two knockout victories, having come up short in recent years previous against the likes of Cassius Chaney, Chazz Witherspoon and Tyrone Spong.

Undefeated records are on the line when Rostam Ibrahim (7-0-1) goes 8 rounds with Chico Kwasi (5-0) in the super middleweight division, Elvir Sendro (7-0, 7 KOs) collides with Istvan Zeller (38-30) in the cruiserweight division and Turkish pound-4-pound number one Avni Yildrim (21-4) looks to end a three defeat losing streak against Slavisa Simeunovic (37-51). The two-time world title challenger comes off defeats to Jack Cullen and two world title losses to Saul Alvarez and Anthony Dirrell.

Local prospects flood the undercard with Dilar Kisikyol (4-0), Hanna Hansen (1-0), Sevak Miroyan (2-0), Ajdin Reiz (5-0-1) and Alexander Chupil (6-0) all taking part in 6 round contests.

Darian Yasar (8-0), Freddy Kiwitt (17-3), Ilias Kallouch (2-1) and debutant Anas El Abid get the action underway from Hamburg this Saturday night 16:45 local time.

The show will be televised worldwide on FITE and Bild + in Germany.