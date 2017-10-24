Koasicha Challenges Lefebvre For WBF World Title

Representatives from two of the worlds strongest nations when it comes to female boxing will square off on Friday November 3 in Douai, France, as local girl Segolene Lefebvre defends her World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Bantamweight title against Mexico´s Naroyuki Koasicha.

“Majestic” Lefebvre, 8-0 (1), has been on a rampage since turning pro in January of 2015, winning the French national Super Featherweight title in her fourth outing, and adding the WBF Intercontinental Super Bantamweight crown in her sixth bout.





Last March she won the vacant WBF World title by stopping Brazilian Simone Da Silva Duarte in nine, and has since stayed busy with a non title fight victory over Serbian Sara Marjanovic. Only twenty-four years old, she has come a long way in a short time.

For Naroyuki Koasicha, 6-2-1 (1), it will be her first title fight in the paid ranks. But she hopes that her will and determination will make up for the advantage Lefebvre has in experience at championship level, and she aims to make her home-town of San Luis Potosi proud by returning as world champion.

The Segolene Lefebvre vs. Naroyuki Koasicha World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Super Bantamweight title fight, is the main event of a five-bout card promoted by Robert Pantigny and Boxing Club Douai at the Complexe Sportif Gayant.