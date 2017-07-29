Undefeated prospects Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams and Junior “The Young God” Younan will be showcased tonight (Saturday, July 25) “KO Night Boxing: Rumble on the Water 2”, airing (10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT) on CBS Sports Network, live from The Queen Mary’s outdoor venue in Long Beach, California. The Queen Mary will be hosting its first pro boxing show.

“KO Night Boxing: Rumble on the Water 2,” presented by Black Tree, is promoted by Roy Englebrecht Promotions, in association with KO Night Boxing LLC and Roc Nation Sports.

New Haven (CT) featherweight Williams(11-0, 4 KOs) faces former world title challenger William “Chirizo” Gonzalez (30-7, 26 KOs), of Nicaragua, In the night’s 10-round main event.

Brooklyn super middleweight Younan (12-0, 9 KOs) meets former USA California super middleweight champion Mike “The Menace” Guy (9-2-1, 5 KOs), of Sacramento (CA), in the eight-round co-featured event.





California heavyweights Rodney “king Corso” Hernandez (10-5-2, 2 KOs), of Fresno, and Los Angeles’ Jonnie Rice (6-2-1, 4 KOs), a former Winthrop College (SC) basketball player, will open the televised segment of the card in a six-round bout.

Fighting on the undercard in four-round matches are Los Angeles featherweight Sergio “El Nino” Quiroz (3-0) vs. Lupe Arroyo (2-0), of Huntington Beach (CA), and pro-debuting welterweights Eric Gomez, of Santa Ana (CA), and Long Beach’s Raul Calderon.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

All tickets are priced at $60.00. The “Rumble on the Water 2” Box Office, located near the Queen Mary Hotel main entrance, will open at 4 p.m. PT.





Doors open at 5:30 p.m. PT with the opening bout scheduled at 6:15 p.m. PT.