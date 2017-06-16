KO Night Boxing: Rapid Fire” Weights from Kansas

All fighters made weight today at Mort’s Cigar Bar in Wichita for tomorrow night’s “KO Night Boxing: Rapid Fire,” airing on CBS Sports Network live from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS





MAIN EVENT – FLYWEIGHTS (6)

Nico Hernandez (1-0, 1 KO), Wichita, KS 112 lbs.

Jose Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs), Markesan, 112 ½ WI lbs.

CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6)

Noel Esqueda (7-3-2, 5 KOs), Wichita, KS 152 lbs.

Limberth Ponce (12-3, 9 KOs), Quad Cities, IL 155 lbs.

FEATHERWEIGHTS (4)

Eric Vargas (2-0, 1 KO), Garden City, KS 125 lbs.

Humberto Tellez (pro debut), Winfield, KS 125 lbs.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

Eddie Chavez (pro debut), Wichita, KS 164 lbs.

Luis Fernando Juanez Jasso (pro debut), Garden City, KS 162 lbs.





WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

Brian Clements (pro debut), Topeka, KS 144 ½ lbs.

Bryant Montalvo (1-9, 1 KO), Garden City, KS 148 Lbs.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)

Juan Hollingsworth (1-0, 1 KO), Winfield, KS 173 lbs.

Matt Dixon (pro debut), Tulsa, OK. 174 ½ lbs.

WHAT: “KO Night Boxing: Rapid Fire”

WHEN: Saturday, June 17, 2017

WHERE: Hartman Arena

PROMOTER: KO Night Boxing LLC

TELEVISION: Live on CBS Sports Network

BROADCASTERS: Sean Wheelock & Joey Varner

DOORS OPEN: 6:00 p.m. CT

FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. CT

FIRST TV BOUT: 9:00 p.m. CT

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at the Hartman Arena box office and

http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/060052A193761C74. Prices are $175.00

(VIP ringside package ticket which includes a limited-edition event T-shirt and

a ticket to the official after-party with a meet-and-greet opportunity), $150.00

(floor seat which includes a limited-edition event T-shirt), $75.00, $35.00 and

$20.00

This is an all-ages show.

