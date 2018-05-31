Knockout sensation Crocker relishes big stage

Young knockout sensation Lewis Crocker is thrilled to earn another chance to shine on Michael Conlan’s homecoming fight in Belfast on June 30.





Irish boxing fans will flood the SSE Arena to welcome back Conlan – the former world amateur champion who has already wowed American fans in his seven professional fights to date.

A glittering undercard is full of storylines – with Jono Carroll rematching Declan Geraghty and Tyrone McKenna facing off with Phil Sutcliffe just two of countless outstanding bouts.

Local 21-year-old welterweight Crocker (5-0-KO5), who’ll look to maintain a flawless knockout record as a professional, is simply honoured to be involved.

Crocker said: “I’m excited every time I fight no matter where the fight is. I still get the same buzz. If it’s in Las Vegas or if it’s in Belfast, a fight is a fight. This whole night is special though.





“Real boxing fans will appreciate what’s happening on this card. There are storylines absolutely everywhere.

“You’ve got Jono’s rematch with ‘Deco’, Tyrone McKenna and Phil Sutcliffe Jr’s rivalry finally coming to a head, Paddy Gallagher in a crucial fight with Gary Corcoran, Johnny Coyle and Lewis Benson putting unbeaten records on the line… The list just goes on and on.

“The one thing I can’t get doing is making any predictions, though. Although I hope to be able to be out in the arena watching some of those fights, I’ve too many friends to lose so I think I’ll just keep quiet with tipping the winners…

“This boom in Belfast boxing is class. I’m humbled to be part of it. People are stopping me and asking when my next fight is. I’m fighting on the undercard of headliners like Frampton v Donaire. Because I’m doing it at a young age, I’ll get used to it quickly.





“I’ve followed Mick Conlan his whole career. To be fighting on his card is an honour and this could be one of the best undercards Ireland has ever seen. There are so many rivalries and many are 50-50s. What a card.”

#TheConlanRevolution will be screened live on BT Sport