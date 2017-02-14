Knockout En El Norte”: Youth vs. Experience For WBF World Title In Mexico

Undefeated teenage sensation Maryan Salazar (18) is set to jump in at the deep end on Saturday, February 18, when she fights fellow Mexican, and former world title-challenger, Mayela “La Cobrita” Perez (31) for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Atomweight title.





Competing in the sports lightest weight-class (Atomweight has a limit of 46,266 Kg. / 102 Lbs), the encounter will be the main event of a show at the Arena Pavillon del Norte in Saltillo, the capital of Mexican state Coahuila and the home-town of Mayela Perez.

While very talented and unbeaten at 5-0 (0), Maryan Salazar is still unproven at the highest level, and despite a spotted 14-21-4 (10) ledger, albeit fighting for championships against some of the best in the world, it could easily be argued that local girl Perez is a healthy favourite to win the WBF World title.

A pro since 2003, Perez challenged for her first world championship in 2006, losing to compatriot Ana Maria Torres at Super Flyweight, and has since fought a who’s-who of the best boxers in and around her weight, beating some and coming up short against others.

Having won her last three bouts, all by stoppage, she is now ready to finally achieve her dream of becoming a world champion, and doing so in her home-town would obviously be extra special. However, she can expect stern resistance from Salazar, who doesn’t know how to lose.

The Maryan Salazar vs. Mayela Perez WBF Womens World Atomweight title fight, billed as “Knockout en el Norte”, is a classic clash between youth and experience. A new star could be born, or a battle-tested warrior could finally reap the rewards of a long career with many ups and downs.

