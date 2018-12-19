Knockout Artist Cletus Seldin Set To Fight Hungarian Adam Mate on Jan 26

Star Boxing returns to Mohegan Sun on January 26th, for another edition of the exciting “SLUGFEST at the SUN” series. Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster! More information on the undercard will follow, so stay tuned to Star Boxing on all social media platforms, @StarBoxing, for announcements.









“SLUGFEST at the SUN” at Mohegan Sun will kickstart an incredible year of boxing. Be there to start your 2019 off with a bang. Be sure to get your tickets now, through Ticketmaster, HERE.

CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Long Island, NY 22-1 18KO) is bringing his devastating punching power to the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville CT, in the main event of an eagerly anticipated Star Boxing show on January 26th. Seldin will face the heavy-hitting Hungarian, ADAM “BAD BOY” MATE (28-13 21KO), in a scheduled 10 round Jr. Welterweight contest. Seldin is coming fresh off his first round knockout of Nelson Lara last month in Oklahoma on ESPN+.

With 21 KOs in his 28 victories, Mate is a formidable puncher in his own right. A victory for the Hungarian would instantly propel him into prominence and he is sure to go all out to capitalize on this opportunity. For Seldin, a win would place him at the doorstep of a world championship. When two punchers such as Seldin and Mate square off against one another, in a high-stakes contest such as this, both will be gunning for the knockout and an exciting finish is expected.









Cletus Seldin had this to say about his upcoming bout: “I am excited to be fighting Adam Mate in front of my loyal fans at Mohegan Sun. I love that star boxing keeps me active. On January 26th you will see that I am ready to contend for the 140 lb. World Championship.”

Adam Mate commented: “I am ready to capitalize on this great opportunity and look forward to displaying my talent in front of a U.S. audience.”

JOE DEGUARDIA, CEO and promoter of Star Boxing said this about SLUGFEST at the SUN: “We are excited to be back at Mohegan Sun to showcase knockout artist Cletus Seldin against Adam Mate. Both Seldin and Mate will put on a show that will thrill the fans.”

TICKETS:

Tickets starting at $29.00 (plus facility fee) are now on sale through Mohegan Sun Box Office, Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1 (800) 745-3000. Additional information and ticket links available by visiting tarboxing.com.

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing “SLUGFEST at the SUN” series is the premier professional boxing experience in Connecticut. Live from the beautiful Mohegan Sun Arena, “SLUGFEST at the SUN” has seen some of the best and brightness in boxing. This includes, three-time world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, former WBC International Light Heavyweight champion Joe “The Beast” Smith, Jr., and world title challenger Delvin Rodriguez, amongst many others.

Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Joe DeGuardia, has consistently given the boxing fans of Connecticut, world class fights, right in their own backyard. “SLUGFEST at the SUN” also gives the northeast’s rising boxing stars an avenue to world title contention. From world title fights, to world class boxing skill, Mohegan Sun has seen it all, delivered by Star Boxing.

The “SLUGFEST at the SUN” series offers an affordable, fan friendly, entertaining night out, that is guaranteed to have you on your feet from the opening bell.

On JANUARY 26TH, Star Boxing plans to kick your new year off right, with yet another thrilling “SLUGFEST at the SUN” experience.