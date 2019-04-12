KlowdTV to Air Live & Exclusively Apti Davtaev v Pedro Otas in the US

KlowdTV is proud to announce that it will LIVE stream the WBA International Heavyweight title bout featuring Apti Davtaev and Pedro Otas on Thursday, April 18th at 2:30 PM ET. The entire card is being offered to all KlowdTV US subscribers for FREE on the PPV Channel. Encore airings of the fight will be featured on KlowdTV post the live event.





“We are happy to give boxing fans this special boxing card featuring three strong title bouts,” said Robert Herring, Sr., CEO of KlowdTV. “The entire card will be made cid:D10BF1E0-0108-4977-AF9B-EF30A502524A@HB.localavailable to KlowdTV subscribers for free on KlowdTV’s PPV channel.”

The Russian heavyweight, Apti Davtaev, hasn’t been challenged by a top contender. Pedro Otas will be Davtaev’s most experienced and arguably toughest opponent to date. Pedro Otas, from Sao Paulo, Brazil has earned a 32-4-1 record and is in the twilight of his career at 41 years old. BoxRec has Otas as the 3rd rated heavyweight in

Brazil. Davtaev, at 29 years old and a strong undefeated record needs to prove to the boxing world that he’s ready for a world heavyweight shot. A win over Otas will bring Davtaev closer to his dream. Davtaev is a big and powerful heavyweight with 15 of his 16 fights ending in KOs of his opponents.

Undercard bouts feature Umar Salamov (23-1 17 KO) fighting Norbert Dabrowski (22-7, 9 KO) for the IBF International Light Heavyweight title. Aslambeck Idigov (15-0, 7KO) will battle Ronny Landaeta (16-1, 10 KO) for the WBO European Super Middleweight title.

KlowdTV is a 24/7 live streaming service that has over 30 live channels and 50 music channels.

KlowdTV can be accessed on the KlowdTV Box, Apple TV, Opera TV, Smart TV’s, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, computer browsers, ROKU, and all IOS or Android devices. To sign up for KlowdTV, visit www.klowdtv.com and choose the premium package option. The Davtaev v. Otas bout is available on KlowdTV to United States viewers only. There will be no free trials available for live boxing events. A promotional video of the upcoming card on KlowdTV is available at: https://youtu.be/UAxv6YtUaww