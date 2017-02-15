KlowdTV with Three Major Fights Starting with Vargas v McDonnell

Las Vegas, NV.– www.klowdtv.com is pleased to announce three major boxing events will becoming to the network over a seven week span.

Each fight card can be accessed for just $4.99.





The action will begin on Saturday, February 25th in Yorkshire, England as Gavin McDonnell and Rey Vargas will vie for the vacant WBC Super Bantamweight championship. The very next Saturday, on March 4th, the action shifts to London as one of the biggest heavyweight fights in the United Kingdom in recent years will take place as the bad blood will be settled between cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew moving up in weight to face former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion David Haye. Then on April 15th from Glasgow, Scotland, it will be a Junior Welterweight unification bout as WBA champion Ricky Burns takes on undefeated IBF champion Julius Indongo.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring the fans these high high quality and important fights. These are some of the best fights that are on the boxing schedule, and everyone in the United States now has an opportunity to see this great action,”said Chris Schickedanz, Managing Director of Klowdtv. “These are the kind of events that we envisioned on having on our network. The first fight between McDonnell and Vargas is a world title fight between two undefeated fighters. The very next week we have Haye – Bellew. That is a major fight in England that has evolved into a bitter feud between two championship fighters Finally Burns and Indongo is an important unification bout for which the winner will be involved in a major fight later in the year. I don’t know many networks that has a lineup of quality fights over a 7 week span”