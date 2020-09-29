King’s Promotions signs U.S. Amateur Star Atif Oberlton

King’s Promotions is proud to announce the signing of United States amateur star Atid Oberlton to an exclusive promotional contract.

The 22-year-old Philadelphia was the number-two ranked light heavyweight in the United States and was a favorite to be part of the United States Olympic team, but he decided to turn his attention to the paid ranks.

“I feel like this is the best time to turn professional,” said Oberlton. “I did not want to wait for the Olympics, and with all of the politics and stuff, it was just the right time to make this move. I am ready to turn over a new leaf and become world champion.”

Oberlton competed in approximately 100 amateur fights where he won many tournaments, including U.S. National Junior Olympics, Two-time National Golden Gloves champion, and Eastern Elite Qualifier. Oberlton placed 2nd at the 2020 United States Olympic Trials.

Oberlton is excited to get going under the King’s Promotions banner.

“I feel that King’s Promotions is the best fit for me. I know Marshall Kauffman thinks highly and believes in me. He thinks that I can become a superstar in the sport. I want to be with people who believe in me as much as I do.”

“My style is winning. I can do everything in there. I can be slick. If my opponent wants a rough fight, I am down for that as well. I can do whatever it takes to get the job done.”

“This is a huge signing for us,” said Marshall Kauffman, President of King’s Promotions. “Atif is a major talent, and I am thrilled to be able to help develop him into a future world champion. We look forward to getting him started, help him in his journey to becoming one of the top fighters in the sport.”

“Atif Oberlton is one of the most gifted young light heavyweights I’ve seen in quite some time,” said Lando Rosa, Oberlton’s adviser of Pivott Boxing. “He has immense physical tools and a great work ethic. I have the utmost confidence that we’re looking at a future light heavyweight champion. Pivott Boxing welcomes him with open arms. we believe Coach Shar’ron Baker and her assistant coach Markus Rosa are the perfect combinations to take Atif to the top.”

“Atif Oberlton is one of the top prospects in the United States right now. He has a deep amateur background that includes wins and top finishes in major national and international tournaments. He is charismatic, likable, and hard-working. His size, strength, athleticism, and boxing style will make him an even more formidable professional than amateur, and there is no doubt in my mind he will be a world champion in the future. I’m thrilled he will be representing Kings Promotions and can’t wait for his professional debut,” said King’s Promotions Partner, Dr. Andrew Foy.