King’s Promotions Sign Undefeated Fighters James Martin, Jonathan Torres & Khainell Wheeler

King’s Promotions announced that the Promotional outfit has signed undefeated fighters: welterweight James Martin, bantamweight Jonathan Torres & super middleweight Khainell Wheeler.





All three will be in action this Saturday night at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. as Martin takes on Kashon Hutchinson (4-5, 1 KO) of Reading, PA in a six-round welterweight bout.

Torres takes on Hugo Rodriguez (0-4) of Monterrey, Mexico in a four-round bantamweight bout.

Wheeler battles pro debuting Tywaski Hendrix in a four-round super middleweight fight.





“We are excited to add these three talented fighters to our roster,” said Marshall Kauffman, President of King’s Promotions.

“I feel that Martin, Torres and Wheeler are very talented, and have big upsides. I look forward to being able to promote them and see them grow into contenders and eventually world champions. As I have watched these young boxers, I seen tremendous growth in just a few fights, so I am excited to see what the future has for them. I am also looking forward to Saturday night where all three of them will be on display and it will be just the beginning of big things for them.” I look forward to working with Jim Deoria as well who was behind the developing of both Harry Yorgey and Ronald Cruz. James Martin comes from a boxing family and I believe that with a young kid like that he can fight anyone on his level and win but it is my job to place him in fights that he will grow into being the best 147lb. to 154lb in the World.

Yet another fighter is looking to follow in the footsteps of his father.

Enter undefeated welterweight James Martin.

Martin, 21 years-old of Philadelphia is the son of former three-time light heavyweight title challenger, Jerry “The Bull” Martin.

He will be in action this Saturday night when he takes on Kashon Hutchinson in a six-round bout at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The elder Martin fought the whose-who of the light heavyweight division including those championship opportunities against Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, Matthew Saad Muhammad and Dwight Muhammad Qawi.

James Martin is off to a nice start in his punch for pay career as he is 4-0 in his fledgling career.

Martin, who just signed with King’s Promotions, is still learning on the job as he continues his growth in the pro-ranks.

At just 21 years-old, Martin still knows he has a lot to learn, and he has been working on his power since his last fight, which was a unanimous decision over Rick Pyle on March 1st.

“I have been learning to sit down on my punches, and with this being my first six-round fight, I am trying to pace myself better.”

With the wealth of experience that his father can instill on his son, James is very eager to learn from the former 32 fight veteran.

“I don’t feel any pressure being his son. He corrects me on my little mistakes, and that tightens up my style. I guess the best thing is that he tells me to move around more and box. I am now looking to make a name for myself.”

Torres of Bethlehem also has an undefeated mark of 4-0 with one knockout. The 20 year-old will take on Hugo Rodriguez in a scheduled four-round bout.

Before turning pro, Torres amassed a amateur record of 53-5 and was a 2018 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves winner in the 123 pound weight class.

“This is a business no, and I want to thank my managers.Jimmy Deoria and Lemuel Rodriguez,” said Torres. “King’s Promotions will guide me in the right path and get me to where we want to get to be. I can fight in any style. I can adjust to any opponent, and am only 20 years old…I don’t want to rush into anything…I Just want to fight.”

“I am excited and thankful for this,” said Wheeler. “It shows that that hard work in the gym has paid off.”

“I see King’s Promotions moving my career to where I am an six, eight, 10 and 12 round fighter”

Wheeler, 25 years old, started boxing after his older brother introduced him to the sport by watching fights on television.

“I started liking the sport and then I wanted to show my mother that I could make her proud that I could do something before she passed away. Unfortunately she passed away before I got to show her, but my older brother is here and he is very proud of what I have done so far. I just want to thank everyone who has and will continue to support me.”

Wheeler began boxing at the age of 19, and had a brief amateur career that saw him go 4-0 with two knockouts. He is managed by Jimmy Deoria and co-trained by Lemuel Rodriguez and Fernando Arroyo.

In the main event Three-Time Olympian Anvar Yunusov (7-0, 3 KOs) of Tajakistan will take on Angel Luna (11-5-1, 6 KOs) Yamasa, Dominican Republic in a eight-round featherweight bout.

In an eight-round co-feature, returning junior welterweight Milton Santiago Jr.(17-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Ruben Lopez (12-14-4, 5 KOs) of Argentina.

Also seeing action in eight-round bouts:

Colby Madison (8-0-2, 5 KOs) of Owings Mills, MD takes on Robert Simms (8-3, 3 KOs) of Saginaw, MI in a heavyweight bout.

In six-round bouts:

Paul Kroll (3-0, 3 KOs) battles Hector Mercado (3-10) of Fort Myers, Florida via Veracruz, Mexico in a welterweight contest.

In four-round bouts:

Rasheen Brown (3-0) of Philadelphia fights pro debuting Lionell Tidwell in a bantamweight bout.

Weusi Johnson (3-12-1) of Wilmington, Delaware battles Kevin Asmat (5-2, 4 KOs) of North Bergen, New Jersey in a lightweight contest.

Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com

For More information and credentials, Please contact: Marc Abrams at phillyboxing@gmail.com or 856 287 7611