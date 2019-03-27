Boxing News 24/7


King’s Promotions media workout photos

Anvar Yunusov Press Room

Below are photos from Tuesday’s media workout for King’s Promotions in conjunction with this Friday Night’s big card at SugarHouse Casino.


The workout took place at the brand-new Boxing 101 Gym in Philadelphia.

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions and Titans Boxing Promotions.

Three-Time Olympian Anvar Yunusov (6-0, 3 KO’s), who took part in the workout will be featured n the main event against Carlos Colon in an eight-round junior lightweight bout.

Also taking part at the workout was undefeated welterweight Mark Dawson (5-0-1, 3 KOs) and his opponent Jordan Morales; As well as Super Featherweight Javier Oquendo (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia.

On the stacked undercard, Erik Spring (11-2-2, 1 KO) of Reading, PA will fight Terrance Williams (5-2-1, 1 KO) of York, PA in a eight-round super welterweight bout.

Also in eight-round bouts:

Raeese Aleem (13-0, 7 KOs) of Las Vegas fights Ramiro Robles (15-8-2, 9 KOs) of Queretaro, Mexico in a super bantamweight bout.

Brandon Robinson (11-2, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA fights Lawrence Blakey (5-12-2, 2 KOs) of Pennsylvania in a super middleweight bout.

Anthony Mercardo (12-4, 10 KOs) of Arecibo, Puerto Rico battles Andres Navarro (11-7-1, 7 KOs) of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico in a junior welterweight clash.

In six-round bouts:

Mark Dawson (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on Jordan Morales (3-6, 2 KO’s) of Sunbury, PA in a welterweight bout.

Michael Coffie (5-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY takes on Eduardo Vitela (3-3, 2 KOs) of Durango, Mexico in a heavyweight tussle.

Colby Madison (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Owings Mills, MD fights Emilio Salas (5-2-1, 3 KOs) of Yonkers, NY in a Heavyweight match.

Javier Oquendo (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia boxes Weusi Johnson (3-10) of Wilmington, DE in a super featherweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Jordan Demko of Reading, PA will make his pro debut against fellow debuter LaQuan Evans of Philadelphia in a middleweight battle.

Ryan Humberger of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against fellow 1st-timer Brent Oren of Harrisburg, PA in a middleweight fight.

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHousecasino.com

Photos by Ashley Butts

