King’s Promotions Press Conference Video plus interview with Christian Carto

Below is the video from Tuesday’s press conference before this Friday night’s big boxing event at SugarHouse Casino.

Friday’s show will be LIVE on Eleven Sports beginning at 9 PM ET with the 1st bell being at 6:30 PM ET

Also is an interview with undefeated bantamweight knockout artist Christian Carto as he will take on Phillip Adyka on the show that is promoted by King’s Promotions.





King’s Promotions Press Conference, August 8, 2017

Undefeated Bantamweight Christian Carto

Full card

Erik Spring (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Reading, Pa vs David Wilson (5-0-1, 1 KO) of New Haven, CT in a six-round junior middleweight bout.

Khalib Whitmore (6-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia vs Elvin Sanchez (7-3-1, 5 KOs) of Paterson, NJ in a six-round cruiserweight bout.





Antonio DuBose (8-2-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia vs Josh Crespo (7-4-3, 3 KOs) of New Haven, CT in a six-round super featherweight bout

Christian Carto (10-0, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia will vs Phillip Adyaka (7-9, 4 KOs) of St. Paul, MN in a six-round bantamweight bout.

Brandon Robinson (4-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia vs Shane Pearson (2-1, 2 KOs) of Statesville, NC in a six-round super middleweight bout.

Marquis Taylor (6-1) of Houston, TX vs Vincent Floyd (3-2-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout.

Shamsuddeen Justice of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against an opponent t be named in a super lightweight bout.

Christian Montano (1-0, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas vs Dameron Kirby (PD) of Washington, DC in a light heavyweight bout.

Demetrius Williams (1-2) of Philadelphia vs Kashon Hutchinson (2-3, 1 KO) of Reading, PA in a four-round super lightweight bout

Jerrod Minor of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Steven Lopez (0-1) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight bout.

The weigh in will be at 6 PM on Thursday, August 10 at The Refinery at SugarHouse

1st Bell is 7 PM ET

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHouseBoxing.eventbrite.com