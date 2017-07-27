Kieron McLaren: Pride of the Potteries

Kieron McLaren takes on Gloucester’s Andy Harris when he makes his 11th professional appearance on ‘Pride of the Potteries’ show at Biddulph Valley Leisure Centre on Saturday evening.

The unbeaten fighter praised the fans in Staffordshire and he told bcb-promotions.com he wants to put on a performance that will help to increase his profile further.

“I am hoping this fight is going to be a stepping stone for me,” he said. “I want to push on now and start making a name for myself.





“A win here will be massive. Keeping that unbeaten record will show people that I am doing really well for myself and it will definitely open doorways for me to bigger things. This next fight could be the route to the titles that I am after.

“I enjoy being on my own turf. I have a great fan base wherever I box but the atmosphere is totally different when I box in Stoke. People really get behind you and when you need them there when you are struggling, they really help you to dig deep and get through it.

“The other two fights I have had in Stoke were great. The atmosphere was buzzing and they have been brilliant nights for me so I am really looking forward to getting back in the ring here.

“I enjoy the pressure that you get being a home fighter, some people don’t, but I find it spurs me on to put on a performance and show people what I am capable of. “





The 23-year-old has stepped up to eight rounds in his most recent fights and he is enjoying the bouts over the longer distances. He takes on the experienced Harris over 6×3’s this weekend.

“I have been training hard and in my last fight I thought I did well,” he added. “I thought I could have done another few rounds on top of the eight that I did. We will see what is available to us but I want this next fight to be a big one for me.

‘Pride of the Potteries’ also features fellow unbeaten Stoke duo Luke Caci (light heavyweight) and Owen Jobburn (super welterweight).

Winsford welterweight, Nathan Clarke, completes the card.

Tickets are priced at £30 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIP Ringside. They are available by calling the boxers direct or 07734 118 041.