Kickboxing Title Bout Headlines FFC 33 Multi-Discipline Event on Nov. 2

LAS VEGAS, NV, (October 30, 2018) – The main event is set for “FFC 33” and it will involve two explosive kickboxers from overseas. Mykyta Chub (17-7-0) of the Ukraine, battles Andi Vrtacic (10-0-0) Pula, Croatia, for the FFC Middleweight Championship on November 2nd, at Fight Dome located at Caesars Entertainment’s Rio Las Vegas.

Both fighters have fought for FFC multiple times. Chub has a (3-1) record during his tenure with Final Fight Championship. Vrtacic, who is the defending middleweight champion, boasts a (4-0) record with FFC.

“The fans at Fight Dome Las Vegas loved our Kickboxing fights at FFC 31,” said FFC CEO/Founder, Orsat Zovko. “And we are excited to have world champion kickboxers fighting for us again on November 2nd.”

The Co-Main Event for “FFC 33” will feature an MMA Lightweight clash between, Darrick Minner (16-5-0) Nebraska City, NE, and former UFC Fighter, “Cassius” Clay Collard (16-7-1) Toquerville, UT.

There will be one other Kickboxing bout at “FFC 33” as Chris McMillan (87-10-3) of Calgary Alberta, Canada, takes on Teo Mikelic (18-6-0) Pula, Croatia, in the Lightweight division.

In Boxing, it will be a battle of two Super Welterweights in a six round contest as Randy Fuentes (7-6-1) McAllen, TX faces off against Andre Keyes (18-4-1) of Tacoma, WA.

“FFC 33” will air on CBS Sports Network, as a part of a multi-year agreement to broadcast FFC’s ground breaking multi-discipline (Boxing, Kickboxing and MMA) Fight Dome series at Caesars Entertainment’s Rio Las Vegas. The event will also air in Spanish on Claro Sports in Mexico and Latin America. Check your local listings for more information.

Tickets for "FFC 33" are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by calling 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469, or online at Ticketmaster.com.





For more information about Final Fight Championship, please visit finalfightchampionship.com, Facebook at Facebook.com/FFCFighting, and Follow FFC on Instagram/Twitter @FFCFighting.