Khattab aims to repay Kessler’s support with Torosyan victory

Abdul Khattab (15-1, 4 KOs) has paid tribute to his coach and mentor Mikkel Kessler ahead of the Copenhagen boxer’s clash with ‘The Dane Slayer’ Arman Torosyan (17-3-1, 14 KOs) on January 21 at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark.

“I’m so grateful to Mikkel,’’ says the 23 year-old middleweight. ‘’I can hardly describe how much this man helps me. I train with him two or three times a week and I talk to him every day. Since day one, he’s helped me so much, and it’s a huge honour to have him by my side.’’





Khattab has been training with the former five-time World Champion in preparation for his eight-round contest with Torosyan, while also sparring at the Team Sauerland gym in Copenhagen under the supervision of former two-time World Champion Joey Gamache.

“I’ve been sparring every round as if it’s was a real fight,’’ he says. ‘’I’ve not held anything back, and physically, I am so ready for Arman. I’m ready for anything he brings. I simply couldn’t be better prepared.’’

Khattab is aware of the importance of his bout with Torosyan. The power punching German has previously ended the careers of Danish fan favourites Reda Zam Zam and Torben Keller, and Khattab is eager to avenge his countrymen’s defeats.

‘’This is the biggest fight of my career, and I also expect it be my toughest,’’ he says. ‘’Arman has said he will knock me out like he did to Reda and Torben, but that doesn’t scare me. I’ve never been in better shape, and I promise he is going to be in for a tough night on January 21.

‘’It’s important for me to win this fight and teach Arman a lesson. I’ve never been more motivated. This fight can open the doors to greater opportunities for me, but for now, all my focus is on beating Arman. A win will also be a good way to repay Mikkel’s support.’’

Khattab faces Torosyan as part of an action-packed show on January 21 in Struer, which also features the return of super middleweight star Patrick Nielsen versus Beibi Berrocal, and a WBC Youth World Super Bantamweight title clash between Dina Thorslund and Xenia Jorneac.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling 70 263 267. All the action will be shown live on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit http://viaplay.dk/fighting