Khan – Brook final press conference quotes & photos

With one of the biggest fights in British boxing history just over 48 hours away, bitter rivals Amir ‘King’ Khan and ‘Special’ Kell Brook exchanged words in front of over 100 media attendees at today’s official pre-fight press conference in Manchester.

On the line this Saturday night, live on Sky Box Office, are the bragging rights in a rivalry which started when both men were teenage amateurs and will now finally be settled with millions watching around the world and live in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here’s what the key players had to say today:

AMIR KHAN:

“I’m worried about Kell’s health after the beating I’m going to be giving him. It’ll be something he’s never had before. We are going to put him in his place. It’s been a very long time. Ten years [this rivalry has] been going on. This is my time now to put him in his place.”

“I’m going to hurt him, and he’s going to be put in his place. I’m going to shut him up for good. Something he’s going to remember for a very long time.”

“I’m very excited. This is a massive fight for me, my 40th fight. It has to be one of the biggest fights of my career. Winning world titles is one thing; going to America was my dream, and I did that, but this fight means a lot to me and my career.”

“We’ve gone back to the drawing board, changed my whole training camp, and that’s why I joined Team BoMac and Team Crawford. I needed that motivation and that push. The only people who could do that for me were this team. Knowing this will be one of the biggest fights in Britain gives you that motivation as well.”

“I think Kell’s always been very obsessed with my career as a fanboy. That’s the truth. I’ve been living in his head for such a long time… I think it’s more jealousy than anything.”

“It’s a big thing for us both; if either of us loses, it’s something that will haunt us for a very long time. That’s the reason I’ve trained so hard. I’ve done everything I’ve needed to because I know I can’t lose this fight.”

KELL BROOK:

“I don’t like him, he doesn’t like me, we’re going to see an excellent fight… It goes back to the amateur days. He used to win championships at his weight, and I was the one above. He did what he did in the Olympics. We always got promised we would fight down the line. But he said he didn’t even know who I was. He’s never given me that respect.”

“He’s going to sleep Saturday night when I smash him… After Saturday, nobody will be interested [in Amir Khan]. He can go to Dubai and do his thing; that’s the end of it. We’re going to get a knockout. He’s going on his face or back, either way.”

“This means so much to me. This fight’s been talked about for many, many years. You’re going to see the condition and the hard work I’ve put in. I’m ready for 12 hard rounds. I’m ready to put a show on for the fans.”

BRIAN McINTYRE, TRAINER, AMIR KHAN

“He pushed it in camp; he ground it out. He didn’t complain one time. We went through four, five, maybe six sparring partners. I pushed him and pushed him so I could hear him say, ‘I quit,’ and he never said it. He just kept going, and the team and I are proud of him.”

DOMINIC INGLE, TRAINER, KELL BROOK

“To be honest, I’m surprised Amir’s taken the fight. In his position, he’s a bit of a celebrity, a bit of a superstar; it’s not a fight he needed to do. It’s not going to benefit him apart from the money. He’s got more to lose than he has to gain. We can’t believe he’s turned up.”

“The bookies are with Kell. The odds aren’t excellent to bet on Kell because he’s the favorite. I wouldn’t have taken the fight if I was Khan.”

“It’s going to come down to the physicalities. Khan is an excellent talker. I love listening to him. I love it. But on the night, there’s not going to be any talking. It’s just down to who wins, who punches the hardest, who’s got something left. I believe Kell’s got more left in the tank than Amir Khan.”