Kevin Higson Headlines Shaw Boxing Fundraiser Event

Hamilton native and professional boxer, Kevin Higson, is headlining the Shaw Boxing Fundraiser Event. As the main event of the night, he is competing for two Canadian super welterweight titles on a boxing card being promoted by the Shaw Festival Theatre at Toronto’s Royal York Hotel on April 4.





His opponent will be Ryan Young of Oakville, ON.

This prestigious and elegant boxing event serves as a major fundraiser for the Shaw Festival Theatre in Niagara on the Lake and has been held annually since 1986 at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto. The guest list includes more than700 CEOs and senior executives from the ranks of Canada’s leading companies including audit, tax and advisory, major banks, law, investment, private equity, and real estate.

The idea for this black tie only annual event, was inspired by George Bernard Shaw’s enthusiasm for the sport of boxing and was an amateur boxer.

Higson, who was born and raised in Hamilton and the current NABA Canadian Super Welterweight Champion, will be fighting Young, the current NCC Super Welterweight champion of Canada.

According to Higson’s promoter, Daniel Otter, “This is going to be Kevin’s toughest opponent to date and we don’t expect an easy fight. Whenever you’re fighting someone coming off of a loss you are going to be facing an opponent with something to prove; however, Kevin has been training very hard every day and we are going to get the victory. Kevin’s goal is to get a Knock Out decision.”

“Higson already had his next boxing bout announced, and this will motivate him to win (against Young) so he can defend these belts in front of his home crowd, June 3rd, at the Hamilton Convention Centre” Otter added.

In addition to the three professional boxing fights on the card, celebrity boxers in attendance in the past have included, “Smokin” Joe Frazier, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, George Chuvalo, Leon Spinks, Mickey Ward and James “Buster” Douglas.

For more information about Kevin Higson’s title fight contact: Daniel Otter, Three Lions Promotions at 289-808-3333 [email protected]