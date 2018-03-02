Kessler backing Thorslund to become next Danish World Champion

Mikkel Kessler is backing Dina Thorslund (10-0, 6 KOs) to follow in his footsteps and become the next Danish World Champion when she challenges former two-time World title holder Alicia Ashley (24-11-1, 4 KOs) for the WBC Female World Super Bantamweight strap on March 10 at the Struer Energi Park.

Thorslund’s fight will be the first World title contest featuring a Danish boxer on Danish soil since The Viking Warrior challenged Brian Magee for the WBA World Super Middleweight Championship on December 8, 2012 in Herning.





The 24 year-old from Struer will be aiming to become the first Dane to win a World title since Kessler claimed his fifth World Championship belt with a stunning third-round TKO victory over Magee.

“Dina is an exciting boxer,” said Kessler. “She looks to be very tough with a good technique and a big punch. I wish her good luck with her World title fight next Saturday and I hope when the final bell rings we will have a new Danish World Champion!”

A five-time World Champion and veteran of thirteen World title fights, Kessler knows better than most what it takes to compete at the highest level, and he has offered some words of advice for Thorslund ahead of her biggest career test.

“When fighting for a World title you have to be prepared to go all the rounds,” says the Danish boxing icon. “Dina must not go in there looking for a knockout. She must take her time and save her power for the championship rounds.”





The 39 year-old, who has never lost a fight on Denmark soil, believes home advantage could play a big factor in Thorslund taking the title.

“The Danish fans were always so important to me,” he explains. “To have the fans backing you up gives you an extra 10%. Of course, I was never afraid to go away, but I loved fighting at home, and I never lost a World title fight in Denmark.

“For me, it is very important for Dina to be fighting at home. It can give you a big advantage in fights like this. I hope that Dina will have a lot of fans there to support her and cheering her to victory!”

Dina Thorslund challenges Alicia Ashley for the WBC Female World Super Bantamweight title on March 10 at the Struer Energi Park. Dennis Ceylan begins his road to redemption against Jesus Sanchez on the undercard while rising Danish stars Mikkel Nielsen, Frederik Hede Jensen, Adam Bashanov, Kem Ljungquist and Haris Dzindo return to action.





Tickets are available online via www.ticketsmaster.dk or by calling 70 15 65 65. Dina Thorslund’s World title fight will be broadcast live on TV3+ from 20.30 with the full undercard shown on Viaplay Fighting.