Kerry Foley Inks With Dragon Fire Boxing

Leading Australian Super Middleweight “Captain Kerry Foley” has signed a multi-year managerial agreement with prominent boxing managerial company Dragon Fire Boxing. Foley has joined the growing stable of fighters, World rated fighters Reagan Dessaix, Andrew Moloney and Jason Moloney who has just entered the prestigious World Boxing Super Series.





Kerry Foley returns September 7th in Melbourne to challenge World rated Jayde Mitchell for the interim WBA Oceania Super Middleweight Title in Melbourne on a Big Time Boxing event.

Foley discusses the transition from part time to full time boxer & the improvement training under Arnel “Peter” Barotillo.

“With the help of some very close people they have turned me into a full time fighter, which means I train all year round no matter what I have organised. Iv had the last year in fight prep. This is just an added 10 weeks with titles at the end of the rainbow.

Best thing iv done in my life. Arnel’s style is perfect for me and I enjoy going to the gym every day with him. Learning so much and he has so much more to teach. I can also understand words that he has made up that no one else can





“Dragon Fire Boxing have done everything that they said they could and would do. My job is a boxer so I train and fight and leave the rest in their capable hands and they are doing awesome. 1 fight with them and I’ve got Jayde Mitchell. Can’t ask for any more.

“You wanna see me knock people people out, raise the flags. No Quarter given, Australia is gonna have a real world champion. One that hits harder then anyone in the division, is exciting and has an iq higher then his age.

Excited is an understatement, I love my job I love being in there and I cannot wait to show Australia what Captain Kerry Foley does. I’m more then just rum”

– States Foley