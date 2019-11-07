Kermit Cintron Headlines Pro-Am Card Nov 23 in Reading, PA

On Saturday night, November 23rd, My Time Promotions will stage it’s Inaugural card with a special Pro-Am card at The Riveredge Restaurant in Reading, Pa.





My Time Promotions is headed up by Heavyweight contender Travis Kauffman.

Kauffman will be promoting his 1st show in the same venue as his father, Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions promoted his 1st show on August 21, 1994. That day happened to be Travis Kauffman’s 9th

“This is a great opportunity to get my promotional career up and going. I have been around boxing since I was a baby. I am an active fighter, I have trained fighters and now I am promoting. I understand the business and have learned from the best, so on November 23rd, It is My Time to begin promoting,” said Kauffman.





The show is also in association with King’s Promotions.

The professional part of the card will have three bouts, which will be headlined by former welterweight world champion Kermit Cintron.

Cintron will be making his maiden voyage in the super middleweight division when he takes on Josue Obando in a six-round bout.





Cintron of 39-6-3, 30 KOs of Reading, will be fighting at home eighth time. He won his 1st 24 fights which included wins over Leon Pearson (9-1-1), Said Ouali (7-0), Omar Davila (12-2), Ian Mackillop (14-1), Luis Rosado (29-5), Elio Ortiz (25-6). He won the WBO Interim Welterweight title with a 8th round stoppage over Teddy Reid on July 17, 2004.

After losing the title, Cintron defeated David Estrada (18-2) and then won the IBF Welterweight title with a 6th round stoppage over Mark Suarez (25-2). Cibtron defended the title twice with stoppage wins over Walter Matthysse (26-1) and Jesse Feliciano.

After losing the IBF belt, Cintron continued to defeated good competition such as Lovemore Ndou (46-10-1), Alfredo Angulo (15-0), Juliano Ramos (15-2), Antwone Smith (20-2-1), Jonathan Batista (14-1), and Ronald Cruz (20-2).





Cintron is coming off a no-contest with Marquis Taylor on February 13, 2018 in Bethlehem, Pa.

Obando of Guadalajara, Mexico has a record of 18-26-2 with 13 Knockouts.

Obando, 29 years-old is a nine-year professional has wins over Juan Manuel Mares (2-0), Ronald Hearns (28-5) & Jorge Luis Garcia Perez (14-0). In his last bout, Obando stopped Isreal Ornelas on October 4th in Tijuana, Mexico.

In a six-round welterweight bout, Kashon Hutchinson (6-5, 1 KO) of Reading battles James Robinson (5-12-5) of York, Pa.

In a four-round bantamweight contest, Luis Morales (3-0, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA fights Jerrod Miner (1-8-2) of Philadelphia.

There will be 10 amateur bouts featuring some of the top young fighters in the area.

Tickets are Ringside Tickets are SOLD OUT. General Admission tickets are $25, and can be purchased by calling 484-663-3523.