Kenny Bayless Headed To Canastota For Hall Of Fame’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today top referee Kenny Bayless will be in Canastota for the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





“This will be my 10th year attending the International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend. The love of the community, volunteers and staff has made me a regular in Canastota. Being with others who share my love for the sport of boxing is special—sharing stories, educating fans and meeting boxing enthusiasts from around the world,” said Bayless

Bayless began referring pro bouts in 1992 and has been third man in the ring for over 100 title bouts, including those involving Manny Pacquiao, Shane Mosley, Ricky Hatton, Juan Manuel Marquez, Miguel Cotto and Hall of Famers Oscar De La Hoya, Julio Cesar Chavez, Marco Antonio Barrera and Vitali Klitschko. In 1996 he refereed the pro debut of Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. The popular Bayless has appeared in numerous television programs and motion pictures including Ray Donovan and Creed II.

“For nearly 30 years, Kenny Bayless has been one of the preeminent referees in the sport of boxing and has officiated many of the modern era’s most classic bouts,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “The Hall is looking forward to welcoming him from his home in Las Vegas to Canastota to help us celebrate the Hall’s 30th Anniversary.”





Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz , junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, two-division champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton and Hall of Famers Carlos Ortiz and Michael “Little Hands of Stone” Carbajal, are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 30th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .

In 2017, Turning Stone Resort Casino and the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced a five-year multifaceted partnership to spotlight the entire region, garnering national attention and boosting tourism in Central New York. The program includes a series of nationally-televised boxing events at Turning Stone, culminating every year in June with an elaborate and bigger-than-ever International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend with several exciting events in Madison County and Oneida County throughout the four-day celebration.