Kenneth Sims Takes on Montana Love on ShoBox Tripleheader on Friday

Junior welterweight Kenneth Sims, Jr. (12-1, 4 KOs) has been hunkering down in training camp in Chicago for his showdown with undefeated Montana Love (11-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout that will be part of a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader on Friday, July 20 live on SHOWTIME® at 10 p.m. ET/PT





In the main event, undefeated welterweights will tangle as Jaron Ennis (20-0, 18 KOs) squares off against Armando Alvarez (18-0, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event from WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

In the co-feature, undefeated lightweight Thomas Mattice (12-0, 10 KOs) returns to Iowa for his second ShoBox appearance of the year when he clashes with former Armenian amateur standout Zhora Hamazaryan (9-0, 6 KOs) in a eight-round bout.

Tickets for the show, which is promoted by GH3 Promotions, Victory Promotions, Ringside Ticket Inc., Banner Promotions & Thompson Boxing are priced from $10-$60 and can be purchased at winnavegas.com.

Sims, who was a former National Amateur champion, has been off since suffering his only professional blemish, when he dropped a majority decision to Rolando Chinea, and subsequently had elbow surgery. He is eager to get back in the ring, and prove he’s one of the best prospects in the 140-pound division.





“Everything is going great,” Sims said. “I am feeling better than ever. I have been working with a strength and conditioning coach for the first time in my career, and I can feel the difference.”

In Love, he is facing an undefeated fighter, who made an impression in his previous ShoBox appearance on Feb. 2 when he won a majority decision over Samuel Teah on short notice.

“Love is a good fighter,” Sims said. “We fought when we were kids. We were about 15 years-old. I won that fight, but that does not mean anything as we head into this fight.”

Sims has extra motivation, as he feels that in the loss to Chinea, he was not at his best physically, and he vows to put on a great performance.





“I am super motivated. The last fight upped my motivation. It’s amazing, to see some of the people who have rooted for me in the past are now saying negative stuff about me. A win will get me back on track. I have been sparring with Regis Prograis, and that has lifted my game up even more.”