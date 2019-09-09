Kendo Castaneda vs. Stan Martyniouk on October 25

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda plans to do some early trick or treatin’ October 25th, when he headlines another installment of “RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®,” co-promoted by Joey Gilbert Promotions in association with Silver Legacy Resort Casino at THE ROW in Reno, Nevada.





The Oct. 25th show in Reno will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from inside the Grande Exposition Hall at Silver Legacy.

The 25-year-old Castaneda (16-0, 7 KOs), fighting out of San Antonio, Texas, is a rising star and reigning North American Boxing Association (NABA) super lightweight champion. His last fight was an impressive 10-round unanimous decision victory over dangerous knockout-artist Eudy Bernardo (24-3) last March.

“An impressive win on UFC FIGHT PASS means everything for me and my career,” said the personable Castaneda, who will be fighting outside of his native Texas for only the third time as a professional. “Getting back in the ring is just another date for me. Come October 25th, the people are in for a ‘Tremendous’ thrill, because I will portray Michael Myers on a classic Halloween Night of Boxing.”





Castaneda had approximately 120 amateur fights, highlighted by his gold-medal winning performance at the 2018 Ringside World Championships. He was also a two-time San Antonio and Texas State Golden Gloves champion (201102012), losing both times at the Golden Gloves National Championships to the eventual champion.

At 18, Castaneda decided that he’d had enough of amateur boxer and he turned pro, largely because he his style is much better suited for the pro ranks.

Castaneda will face the stiffest test of his young career, Estonia-native Stan Martyniouk (20-2, 6 KOs), who fights out of Belmont, California, the main event.

Tickets are available for $25, $45 and $65 and can be purchased at the Silver Legacy Box Office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 775-325-7401 or 1-800-MUST-SEE.

Silver Legacy Resort Casino is offering a special RJJ Boxing room rate at its hotel as well as its connected sister properties, Eldorado Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno. Click on the respective property links for more information.

Doors open at 5 p.m. PT, first bout 5:45 p.m. PT, and UFC FIGHT PASS starts at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET.