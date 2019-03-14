Kendo Castaneda vs. Eudy Bernado on March 28 will Stream Live On Ufc Fight Pass®

Undefeated junior welterweight prospect Kendo Castaneda will be showcased at home Thursday, March 28, when he puts his unblemished record on the line against his dangerous Dominican opponent, Eudy “AK47” Bernado, in the 10-round main event at Cowboy Dance Hall in San Antonio, Texas.





Castaneda vs. Bernardo, co-promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions and Leija Battah Promotions, will headline a card to be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The show is the fourth under a new agreement between Castaneda’s promoter, RJJ Boxing, and FIGHT PASS, to live stream up to 72 professional boxing events over the next three years.

The 25-year-old Castaneda (15-0, 7 KOs) is coming off his most impressive performance this past December in San Antonio, in which he won a lop-sided 10-round unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91, 98-92) over previously undefeated Gilbert Venegas, Jr. (10-0) to capture the vacant North American Boxing Association (NABA) super lightweight title. Castaneda is ranked No. 14 in the world by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

A former Dominican Republic lightweights champion, Bernardo (24-3, 18 KOs) is a dangerous puncher, evident by his 18 knockouts in 24 victories during his 9 ½-year professional career.





The co-featured event is another special RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass match-up between unbeaten Baltimore lightweight Xavier Wilson (9-0-1, 1 KO) and once-defeated, hard-hitting John Arellano (9-1, 9 KOs), fighting out of Conroe, Texas, in an eight-rounder.

Opening the FIGHT PASS segment of the card is a welterweight class featuring Houston’s undefeated prospect Jerrico “Hands of Stone” Walton (11-0, 7 KOs) versus upset-minded Oregonian, Sean “Beast of War” Gee (4-9).

Also fighting on the undercard in a pair six-round, intra-state rivalry bouts between unbeaten San Antonio lightweight Joseph “Mongoose” Rodriguez (14-0-1, 2 KOs) and Darryl Hayes (6-12, 1 KO), of Houston, along with Austin, TX knockout artist Alexis Camacho (21-6, 19 KOs) versus Houston junior middleweight Rich “The Ruler” Graham (6-21-4).

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

San Antonio welterweight Daniel Baiz (13-1, 5 KOs) vs. fellow Texan Joe Sambrano (4-12-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round fight, plus two four-rounders as San Antonio super middleweight Steve Ramos (4-1, 2 KOs) faces (Bryan, TX) Adam “AD” Ealoms.(3-16-3, 1 KO), and San Antonio junior featherweight Henry “World Star” Arredondo (2-0) vs. TBA.

Tickets are priced at $109.00 (ringside), $76.00 (floor), $70.00 (VIP/balcony table), $38.00 (stools) and $22.00 (general admission) and available to purchase online at https://lbtickets.ticketleap.com/castaneda-vs-bernardo/.

Doors open at 6 p.m. CT, first bout at 6:30 p.m. CT.