Ken Shiro vs. Gilberto Pedroza – WBC stats

WBC STATISTICS
WBC Light Flyweight World Championship
December 30, 2017 / Bunka Gym / Yokohama, Japan
TEIKEN PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:
KEN SHIRO (Japan)
WBC Light Flyweight World Champion / 2nd Title Defense
Age: 25 / Date of birth: January 6, 1992
Residence: Uji, Kyoto, Japan / Birthplace: Joyo, Kyoto, Japan
Record: 11-0, 5 KOs / Total rounds: 67
World championship fights: 2-0, 0 KOs
Height: 5’5″ – 165cm / Reach: 64.4” – 163.5cm / Stance: Right-handed
GILBERTO “El Cacique” PEDROZA (Panama)
Ranked WBC No. 11 at Light Flyweight
Age: 25 / Date of birth: November 4, 1992
Residence, birthplace: Darien, Panama
Record: 18-3-2, 8 KOs / Total rounds: 123
WBC affiliated titles held: Central American and Caribbean Boxing Federation minimumweight & light flyweight
Height: 5’0” – 153cm / Stance: Right-handed
WBC LIGHT FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Franco Udella (Italy) 1975
2. Luis Estaba (Ven) 1975 – 1978
3. Freddie Castillo (Mex) 1978
4. Netrnoi Sor Vorasingh (Tha) 1978
5. Sung Jun Kim (Kor) 1978 – 1980
6. Shigeo Nakajima (Jap) 1980
7. Hilario Zapata (Pan) 1980 – 1982
8. Amado Urzua (Mex) 1982
9. Tadashi Tomori (Jap) 1982
10. Hilario Zapata (Pan) * 1982 – 1983
11. Jungkoo Chang (Kor) 1983 – 1988
12. German Torres (Mex) 1988 – 1989
13. Yulwoo Lee (Kor) 1989
14. Humberto Gonzalez (Mex) 1989 – 1990
15. Rolando Pascua (Phil) 1990 – 1991
16. Melchor Cob Castro (Mex) 1991
17. Humberto Gonzalez (Mex)* 1991 – 1993
18. Michael Carbajal (US) 1993 – 1994
19. Humberto Gonzalez (Mex)* 1994 – 1995
20. Saman Sorjaturong (Tha) 1995 – 1999
21. Yosam Choi (Kor) 1999 – 2002
22. Jorge Arce (Mex) 2001 – 2004
23. Eric Ortiz (Mex) 2005
24. Brian Viloria (US) 2005 – 2006
25. Omar Niño (Mexico) 2006
26. Wandee Singwangcha (Thai) (Interim) 2006
27. Edgar Sosa (Mexico) 2007 – 2009
28. Rodel Mayol (Philippines) 2009 – 2010
29. Omar Niño (Mexico) * 2010
30. Gilberto Keb Baas (Mexico) 2010 – 2011
31. Adrian Hernandez (Mexico) 2011
32. Kompayak Porpramook (Thai) 2011 – 2012
33. Adrian Hernandez (Mexico)* 2012 – 2014
34. Naoya Inoue (Japan) 2014
35. Pedro Guevara (Mexico) 2014 – 2015
36. Yo Kimura (Japan) 2015 – 2016
37. Ganigan Lopez (Mexico) 2016 – 2017
38. Ken Shiro (Japan) 2017 –
* Regained
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE LIGHT FLYWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
33 light flyweight world champions have been recognized by the WBC, four of whom have regained the title: Hilario Zapata (Panama), Humberto Gonzalez (Mexico) two times, Omar Niño (Mexico), Adrian Hernandez (Mexico).
141 light flyweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.