Ken Shiro vs. Gilberto Pedroza – WBC stats

WBC STATISTICS

WBC Light Flyweight World Championship

December 30, 2017 / Bunka Gym / Yokohama, Japan

TEIKEN PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:





KEN SHIRO (Japan)

WBC Light Flyweight World Champion / 2nd Title Defense

Age: 25 / Date of birth: January 6, 1992

Residence: Uji, Kyoto, Japan / Birthplace: Joyo, Kyoto, Japan

Record: 11-0, 5 KOs / Total rounds: 67

World championship fights: 2-0, 0 KOs

Height: 5’5″ – 165cm / Reach: 64.4” – 163.5cm / Stance: Right-handed

GILBERTO “El Cacique” PEDROZA (Panama)

Ranked WBC No. 11 at Light Flyweight

Age: 25 / Date of birth: November 4, 1992

Residence, birthplace: Darien, Panama

Record: 18-3-2, 8 KOs / Total rounds: 123

WBC affiliated titles held: Central American and Caribbean Boxing Federation minimumweight & light flyweight

Height: 5’0” – 153cm / Stance: Right-handed

WBC LIGHT FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Franco Udella (Italy) 1975

2. Luis Estaba (Ven) 1975 – 1978

3. Freddie Castillo (Mex) 1978

4. Netrnoi Sor Vorasingh (Tha) 1978

5. Sung Jun Kim (Kor) 1978 – 1980

6. Shigeo Nakajima (Jap) 1980

7. Hilario Zapata (Pan) 1980 – 1982

8. Amado Urzua (Mex) 1982

9. Tadashi Tomori (Jap) 1982

10. Hilario Zapata (Pan) * 1982 – 1983

11. Jungkoo Chang (Kor) 1983 – 1988

12. German Torres (Mex) 1988 – 1989

13. Yulwoo Lee (Kor) 1989

14. Humberto Gonzalez (Mex) 1989 – 1990

15. Rolando Pascua (Phil) 1990 – 1991

16. Melchor Cob Castro (Mex) 1991

17. Humberto Gonzalez (Mex)* 1991 – 1993

18. Michael Carbajal (US) 1993 – 1994

19. Humberto Gonzalez (Mex)* 1994 – 1995

20. Saman Sorjaturong (Tha) 1995 – 1999

21. Yosam Choi (Kor) 1999 – 2002

22. Jorge Arce (Mex) 2001 – 2004

23. Eric Ortiz (Mex) 2005

24. Brian Viloria (US) 2005 – 2006

25. Omar Niño (Mexico) 2006

26. Wandee Singwangcha (Thai) (Interim) 2006

27. Edgar Sosa (Mexico) 2007 – 2009

28. Rodel Mayol (Philippines) 2009 – 2010

29. Omar Niño (Mexico) * 2010

30. Gilberto Keb Baas (Mexico) 2010 – 2011

31. Adrian Hernandez (Mexico) 2011

32. Kompayak Porpramook (Thai) 2011 – 2012

33. Adrian Hernandez (Mexico)* 2012 – 2014

34. Naoya Inoue (Japan) 2014

35. Pedro Guevara (Mexico) 2014 – 2015

36. Yo Kimura (Japan) 2015 – 2016

37. Ganigan Lopez (Mexico) 2016 – 2017

38. Ken Shiro (Japan) 2017 –

* Regained

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE LIGHT FLYWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

33 light flyweight world champions have been recognized by the WBC, four of whom have regained the title: Hilario Zapata (Panama), Humberto Gonzalez (Mexico) two times, Omar Niño (Mexico), Adrian Hernandez (Mexico).

141 light flyweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.