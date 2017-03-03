Kemahl Russell Rises Up to Face Sergiy Derevyanchenko in PBC Main Event

Uprising Promotions middleweight Kemahl “Hitman” Russell (10-0, 8 KOs) will rise up to the challenge of fellow undefeated combatant Sergiy Derevyanchenko (9-0, 7 KOs) on March 14 at the Fitz Tunica Hotel & Casino in Tunica, Miss. The bout will serve as the main event of a three-fight installment of Premier Boxing Champions Toe-To-Toe Tuesdays on FS1 and Boxeo de Campeones on FOX Deportes.





“We are very excited about the opportunity to fight someone of Sergiy’s caliber,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions. “We definitely respect Sergiy. He is a very solid fighter. With that said, I think we have someone in Kemahl Russell who has the attributes and the will to beat him. He is a hard-working and dedicated fighter who stays in the gym, and he has the motivation to get in there and make it happen. I am really proud of him because he never hesitated for a second in stepping up to this challenge. At his best, I truly feel that Russell wins this fight.”

Russell, a Kingston native, won the Jamaican edition of the Contender Boxing Series in 2015 when he stopped Richard Holmes in the fourth round of those championship finals. He earned his way into the Contender Finale with stoppage wins over Kevin Placide and Kevin Hylton before taking a unanimous decision victory over Devon Moncrieffe in the semifinals. Currently on a four-bout knockout streak, Russell has since stopped Hector Nava in Mexico, earned a TKO victory over 28-fight veteran Denny Dalton in Jamaica and then stopped Henry Mercer in the second round of an October bout in Georgia.

“I believe that I have the tools to win this fight, and I’m coming to show the world that me and my Jamaican countrymen belong on this big stage,” said Russell. “I’m ready to step up to this challenge and make my country proud. This has been one of the best training camps I’ve had, and I’m looking forward to this opportunity. I only want to fight the best, and I’m ready to prove it on March 14.”

Derevyanchenko was a decorated amateur who represented his native Ukraine in the 2008 Olympics, and he now lives and trains in Brooklyn. His 2016 saw him earn a TKO victory over Mike Guy in March before stopping former champion Sam Soliman in the second round of a world title eliminator in July. In 2015, he recorded wins over Elvin Ayala, Alan Campa, Vladine Biosse and Jessie Nicklow.

Televised coverage of the March 14 card begins at 9 p.m. ET, with the broadcast also featuring light heavyweight prospect Ahmed Elbiali (14-0, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bout and unbeaten welterweight prospect Jamontay Clark (10-0, 6 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round contest.

Tickets for the live event start at $20 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fitz Gift Shop, on www.ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

