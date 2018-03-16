Kemahl Russell battles Michi Munoz

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing sends three of their top fighters into battle tonight, Friday, March 16 at the National Arena in Kingston, Jamaica. The event, ‘Real Deal Uprising’ is presented by Uprising Promotions in association with the Jamaican Sports Ministry and title sponsor J. Wray and Nephew.





Headlining ‘Real Deal Uprising’ is Hometown Hero, heavy handed, KEMAHL “The Hitman” RUSSELL, (12-1-0, 10 KO’s), of Kingston, Jamaica, facing battle tested Mexican veteran MICHI ‘El Matador’ MUNOZ, (26-7-0, 17 KO’s), of Leon, Mexico in a scheduled ten rounder for the vacant NABF Middleweight Title.

The 28-year-old Russell is coming off his career best victory, a seventh-round stoppage of Ian Green in New York City on September 9, 2017. The win earned Russell the Junior NABF Middleweight Title.

A professional for 14 years, Munoz has faced numerous top contenders throughout his career including Maciej Sulecki, Vanes Martirosyan, Carson Jones, John Duddy, Bronco McKart and Joey Gilbert.

In a special attraction eight round junior middleweight clash, CHRIS PEARSON, (14-2-0, 10 KO’s), of Trotwood, Ohio battles Jamaica’s TSETSI DAVIS,

(18-6-0, 5 KO’s).





Included among the victories on the 27-year-old Pearson’s six-year ledger are top prospect Steven Martinez, Said El Harrak and Janks Trotter. The southpaw will be looking to jump back into the win column following a loss in his most recent bout to Justin DeLoach on February 24, 2017 in Las Vegas.

An eight-year veteran, Davis battled three times in 2017, winning the first two. In his last bout, Davis lost a hotly contested seven rounder to Sakima Mullings by split decision on July 5, 2017.

In the junior featherweight division, undefeated top prospect LAWRENCE NEWTON,(8-0-0, 6 KO’s), of Boynton Beach, FL faces Kingston, Jamaica’s RUDOLPH ‘Cutting Edge’ HEDGE, (10-5-3, 4 KO’s), in a scheduled six rounder.

The 21-year-old Newton makes his return following a sensational second round knockout of Jesus Rojas on October 19, 2017 in Atlanta, GA. Four of Newton’s knockouts have come in the first round as he’s built a reputation as a must-see prospect in the sport.