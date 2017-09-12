Kemahl “Hitman” Russell makes statement with win over Ian Green

Uprising Promotions middleweight Kemahl “Hitman” Russell (12-1, 10 KOs) made a huge statement this past weekend at Resorts World Casino in Queens, dominating Ian Green (12-2, 9 KOs) en route to a seventh round stoppage victory. Russell claimed the Junior NABF middleweight championship belt with the win, and the future looks very bright for the young Jamaican prospect who now fights out of Brooklyn under the tutelage of Steven Frank.

“We knew that Kemahl had this type of performance in him,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions. “This was now his fourth fight working with Steven Frank as his head trainer, and you can really see their chemistry coming together. They came into this fight with a very good game plan, and Kemahl went out there and executed. We are really proud of the way he fought, and we will now take a look at the different opportunities on the table to determine what our next move will be with him.”





Fighting in the main event on Saturday, Russell established his dominance from the opening bell, and he never relinquished it throughout the entire bout. In the opening round, Russell immediately began to press forward, walking Green down and landing the cleaner shots. He continued his methodical approach into the second frame, doing a nice job of working behind the jab and finishing off the round with a couple of flush right hands.

Russell truly began to pull away in the third frame. He quickly came out of the corner with a flurry and peppered Green with punches from all angles, mixing in body work with shots to the head. He remained very busy while throwing some heavy volume, smothering Green and dealing one-way traffic. That pace continued into the ensuing rounds, with Russell showing off a complete arsenal. He began to turn Green and get off 10-12 punch combinations, keeping his foot on the gas as Green showed resiliency by hanging tough through so much punishment.

After the fifth frame, the doctors gave Green a long look, and referee Steve Willis let it be known that he would not allow the fight to go much further. Green did get through that next round, but the stoppage then came in the seventh frame at the advice of the ringside physicians.

The official end to the bout came at the 2:05 mark of that seventh round.





“I feel amazing,” Russell said after the win. “It’s not only me who did the work here. It’s everybody behind me, my whole team. I’m not only fighting for myself. I’m fighting for all of Jamaica and now for Brooklyn, New York! I’m glad we were able to make this title fight here, and I hope I gained some new fans.”

With the win over Green, Russell now looks to take another leap in his professional career as new opportunities begin to present themselves. To keep up with the latest developments with Russell as they happen, make sure to keep it locked to UprisingPromotions.com and follow us on social media: @UprisingNYC