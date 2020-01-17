Kem Ljungquist Aims To Kick Off 2020 With A Bang On January 25th

Denmark’s Kem Ljungquist (9-0, 5 KOs) will feature on Team Sauerland’s historic co-promotion with Universum on January 25th as he faces Ukraine’s German Skobenko (5-4-2, 2 KOs) over eight rounds at the Work Your Champ Arena in Hamburg.





Ljungquist picked up three victories across 2019 as well as spending two separate spells in the United States as a sparring partner for lineal Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury and fellow contender Tyrone Spong.

The unbeaten Dane was most recently in action against Spanish Heavyweight Champion Gabriel Enguema in Horsens in June, where he scored a comfortable unanimous decision victory, and he is itching to return to the ring as he hopes to secure his first professional title in 2020.

“I’m very eager to get back in the ring,” said Ljungquist. “After my last fight I took a couple of weeks off, and soon after getting back in the gym, I got a call from Tyson Fury’s camp in Las Vegas to come spar with him for 4 weeks. On my way home, I got a call from Tyrone Spong’s camp asking to spar with him in Miami, so I am feeling sharp.





“I’m very motivated to start 2020 strong. I hope I’ll get a lot of fights and move up the rankings get a title fight in the near future. We’ll see what’s going to happen, but whatever it is, I’ll be ready for it.”

Team Sauerland promoter Nisse Sauerland is confident January 25th will kick off a successful year for Ljungquist.

“Kem has itchy knuckles and he can’t wait to put on a show in Hamburg,” said Sauerland. “2019 was a great learning year for him and it’s testament to his attitude and ability that Tyson Fury twice asked him to go to Vegas to help him prepare.





“Skobenko is a tough, resilient challenger but Kem is the hottest prospect in Danish Boxing and it’s time to put in a great performance and prove why we believe he is ready for a huge year.”

The historic event is headlined by German sensation Abass Baraou (8-0, 5 KOs) who takes on Mexico’s Abraham ‘Pitbull’ Juarez (16-4, 6 KOs). Also featuring on the card is IBO International Super Lightweight Champion Artem Harutyunyan (8-0, 5 KOs) vs Miguel Cesario Antin (19-4, 8 KOs) with more bouts to be announced shortly.

All the action from the Work Your Champ Arena will be broadcast live on SPORT1 in Germany and Viaplay in Denmark.