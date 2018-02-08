Kelly Pavlik To Be Special Guest For HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today former middleweight champion Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik will make his first visit to Canastota to participate in 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend festivities set for June 7-10th.

Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik





(photo courtesy Top Rank)

“Kelly Pavlik provided many thrilling moments for boxing fans around the world,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are excited about welcoming ‘The Ghost’ to Canastota for the first time. We know fans will enjoy seeing him during the festivities.”

Born in Youngstown, OH, Pavlik compiled an 89-9 amateur record before turning professional in 2000. He defeated Jermain “Bad Intentions” Taylor (TKO 7) for the WBC / WBO middleweight championship in 2007 and reigned until 2010. During his career he scored victories over Edison Miranda, Marco Antonio Rubio, Bronco McKart and Fulgencio Zuniga among others while compiling a 40-2 (34 KOs) record. “The Ghost” was named “Fighter of the Year” in 2007 by Sports Illustrated.

“I’ve wanted to come to Canastota for a long time. I’m really looking forward to being around the other champions, new inductees and seeing the Hall of Fame Museum for the first time,” said Pavlik.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.





The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.