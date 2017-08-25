Kelly Challenges For Wbo Intercontinental Crown On Fury-Parker Show

Manchester star Jimmy ‘Kilrain’ Kelly will contest for the Vacant WBO Intercontinental Super-Welterweight Championship on a massive night of boxing at the Manchester Arena headlined by Hughie Fury’s challenge for the WBO World Heavyweight title against Joe Parker.

Kelly will feature as chief-support on an action-packed card that includes the British Bantamweight Championship showdown between Josh Wale and Don Broadhurst, a cracking British Lightweight Title Eliminator between Joe Murray and Matty Fagan.





The hugely popular Wythenshawe fighter faces hard Bulgarian Stiliyan Kostov over 12-rounds as he looks to reclaim the WBO Intercontinental title to get back into world title contention following his loss in his first attempt to the then WBO World Champion Liam Smith back in December 2015.

A former WBC Youth Champion, Kelly is on an unbeaten 6-fight run since the loss to Smith and a victory over big-hitting Kostov – who’s won 16 out 21 wins by KO – will put him back in pole position for a world title shot.

“It’s one of the biggest fight nights in British boxing this year and I’m thrilled in a title fight as chief support to Hughie’s challenge for the WBO World title,” Said Kelly.

“We’re both Manchester lads and trained in the same club as amateurs so I aim to make it a double on the night with him winning the world title and me capturing the WBO European belt,”





“Winning the title will get me into a great position in the WBO rankings and give me a clearer path towards my second shot at the world title which I believe that I’m ready for again,”

“I’m still only 24 and I’ve learnt plenty since the loss to Smith, it’s been hard work getting myself back up to this position, but I’ve gone six fights unbeaten since and I’m hungrier than ever to get back into world title contention,”

“Kostov can be a dangerous fighter, he can whack a bit and I know that I’ve got to keep on my game and watch that sharp right hand of his. Whilst Kostov has pushed Brian Rose the eight-round distance last year, I’ll be looking to make a strong statement by taking him out before the end.”

Tickets for Parker v Fury are priced at £40, £60, £100, £150, £200, £300 and VIP £600 are available from www.eventim.co.uk